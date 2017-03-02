Raw cookie dough is latest NYC food fad

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Raw cookie dough is New York City's latest unlikely food fad.

People who would rather lick the spoon than eat a baked cookie are waiting in long lines outside a month-old New York City shop that sells scoops of dough in a cup or a cone like ice cream.

Kristen Tomlan is the 28-year-old founder of DO (pronounced ‘doh') Cookie Dough Confections. She says she's selling 1,500 pounds of cookie dough a day at her Greenwich Village storefront.

Nancy Lerman said she's been twice before and has tried most of the flavors, which include chocolate chip, red velvet and peanut butter snickerdoodle.

She said raw dough is yummier than a baked cookie.

But is it safe? The store's website, cookiedonyc.com, says, “Finally, cookie dough that you don't have to pretend you are going to bake! All ingredients in each of our delicious, homemade recipes are completely safe to consume just as they are — unbaked.”

The store's website is set up for Internet business, but currently says that because of overwhelming support they are unable to fill online orders. The price for a two-pack of Signature Chocolate Chip and Cake Batter is listed as $20.