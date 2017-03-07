Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food Drink

Make snacks at home with some nutritional punch

David Kelly | Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 1:36 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Need to give the troops a treat for helping out with all the yard work? You'll energize them with this healthy snack. You can tuck one or two in the lunch bag or backpack, too. It's a great way to make some healthy, free treats your family will love.

Apricot Oatmeal Bars

(makes six to eight servings)

1 12 cups old-fashioned oats

1 14 cups all-purpose flour

12 cup packed brown sugar, divided

12 teaspoon salt

12 teaspoon baking soda

12 teaspoon ground cinnamon

34 cup (1 12 sticks) butter, melted

1 14 cups apricot preserves

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with foil.

Combine oats, flour, brown sugar, 14 teaspoon ginger, salt, baking soda and cinnamon in a large bowl. Add the butter; stir just until moistened and crumbly. Reserve 1 12 cups oat mixture. Press remaining oat mix evenly onto the bottom of the prepared pan.

Combine preserves and remaining 12 teaspoon of ginger in a small bowl. Spread preserves over crust evenly. Sprinkle with reserved oat mixture.

Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely on a wire rack. Cut into bars and serve.

• • •

Lots of the larger markets are running specials in the produce sections featuring reasonable prices on strawberries. This will be a great feature for the weekly family breakfast gathering.

Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes

(makes two servings)

4 ounces (half of an 8-ounce package) cream cheese, softened

1 box (4-serving size) cheesecake pudding and pie filling mix

1 cup milk

Topping;

2 cups sliced fresh strawberries

12 cup strawberry syrup

Pancakes;

1 cup pancake mix

12 cup graham cracker crumbs

14 cup water

In a medium bowl, beat the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium speed until creamy, scraping down the side of the bowl as necessary. Refrigerate until serving time.

In a small bowl, mix together the strawberries and syrup, then set aside. In a larger bowl, mix the pancake ingredients just until blended.

Spray or grease the skillet or griddle with butter or cooking spray.

When hot make the pancakes, about 4- 12 inches in diameter

Cook until the edges are dry and bubbles form on top, turn and cook on the other side the same way.

Place one pancake on each of the serving plates. Top each with 13 cup of the filling and 13 cup of the topping. Top each with a second pancake and another 14 cup of the topping.

As always, enjoy!

David Kelly is a Tribune-Review freelance columnist. He has been sharing cooking tips and recipes in Culinary Corner for 23 years.

