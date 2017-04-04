Winghart's takes its food prep seriously

Double-cream brie on ground beef, hand-tossed pizza and Buffalo wings are menu mainstays at Winghart's Burger & Whiskey Bar, in Pittsburgh and Greensburg.

“It's bar food, but elevated bar food,” says Colin Smith, director of operations for the Winghart's group, which started in Market Square in downtown Pittsburgh and now also has locations on the South Side and behind the Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield.

The Winghart's concept originated with Zach Winghart, a Culinary Institute of Pennsylvania-trained chef, who designed a casual menu with all the principles of fine-dining food preparation. Winghart's signature fries are a two-day process.

“We use the finest cheeses and meats, and there's not a freezer or a microwave on the premises,” says Smith, who occasionally pinch-hits as chef. “Everything is made from scratch except the ketchup, because we can't improve on Heinz.”

Each Winghart's has its own look, but the menus are identical. They feature burgers like the Tallulah Hula, made with pineapple, barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese and caramelized onion; the Market Square, a Gruyere, mushroom, and bacon concoction; and the Shipwreck, the restaurants' signature burger featuring brie, white truffle aioli, caramelized onion and bacon. Diners have the option of building their own burgers from a variety of meats, cheeses, sauces, and buns.

Hand-tossed pizzas include the Indian-style Mumbai pie with tikka sauce, garlic chicken patty and mozzarella, and the Breakfast Craving that features a quiche-like crust with mozzarella and provolone cheeses, onions, mushrooms, garlic, tomatoes and bacon, and drizzled with roasted red pepper aioli.

Also on the menu is Mac-n-Cheese in half a dozen variations, as well as pierogies, which are hand-rolled by the hundreds before dawn at Winghart's central South Side kitchen and delivered to each restaurant.

The hand-cut fries are a particular point of pride because they involve a series of steps, starting with a hot-water bath and then a soak in vinegar to remove much of their starch, Smith says. “You wind up with fries that are soft on the inside and crispy on the outside. We serve them as a separate dish because when you serve fries with burgers a lot go uneaten, and these are too good to waste.”

Market Square Winghart's opened in 2011, and was followed by the South Side and then Greensburg restaurants as a reflection of the boom in burgers and brown spirits. Besides burgers, Winghart's specializes in whiskeys, offering 80 different bourbons, Scotches and ryes to be enjoyed neat or in cocktails.

Smith says Winghart's incorporates a blend of seasonings into the meat-grinding process for their burgers but refused to disclose the ingredients, and suggested there are good packaged blends available in supermarkets. He advised against over-handling meat when preparing burgers.

“Pack the meat loosely and don't press down on the patty when it's cooking, or your burger will lose its juiciness,” he says. Using chopped bacon rather than strips makes a burger easier to eat, he adds. “Ever bite down on a sandwich and have the whole strip of bacon come out of the bun?”

Shipwreck Burgers

For one burger

½ pound ground chuck

Choice of hamburger seasonings

3 thin slivers of brie cheese, enough to cover the burger

1 tablespoon of white truffle aioli

1 heaping tablespoon chopped caramelized onion

1 strips bacon, chopped

Handful of arugula

1 toasted bun

Form a patty about ½-inch thick. Fry on hot griddle to desired doneness. Add brie cheese and continue frying until cheese melts. Remove from griddle. Top with caramelized onion, bacon, aioli and arugula; place in bun, and serve.