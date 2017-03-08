Italian delights dominate Tony's Cafe Italian Eatery in Buffalo Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Notes: BYOB, no corkage fee; catering; Delivers only to businesses, no residential

There's more to the eye than the many pizza pies at Tony's Cafe Italian Eatery in Buffalo Township.

Tony's offers the New York style, mouth-watering display on the front counter of finished pizzas, such as crab meat pizza, chicken-broccoli-alfredo-sauce pizza and taco pizza.

They are like baubles in a jewelry store case, but these goodies don't hang around long.

Tony's was opened in August 2015 by Gino Pugliese and brother-in-law, Tony Coppola, both of South Buffalo Township.

Coppola moved here from Delaware where he owned three pizza shops, one which was, no surprise, named Tony's Cafe, according to the manager, Serena Pugliese of South Buffalo, Gino's daughter.

The two brothers-in-law offer more than 30 years of restaurant experience.

“They are always coming up with specialty dinners and specialty pizzas,” she says. “They like to change things up.”

In that spirit, on any given night, Tony's will serve up 30 different kinds of pizza.

But this is not just pizza parlor. At Tony's, chef Francis Asti serves a variety of traditional Italian cuisine and is now working on a Lenten menu of seafood specials such as crab cakes and cod with cherry tomatoes, garlic and parsley. Asti hails from Delaware.

On a recent Friday evening when the smell of pepperoni filled the air, the dining room was filled with couples sipping BYOB wine and families chowing down the giant pizza slices.

Tony's offer traditional Italian entrees such as scratch-made lasagna and pasta favorites such as linguine with mussels ($16.99), which we found to be a handsome and tasty dish. The dish arrived with a round of freshly steamed mussels in an olive-oil sauce dressing the pasta, with just a little bite from the fresh ground pepper.

The stuffed zucchini ($5.99) was an eye-catching special appetizer — blond and lightly fried zucchini slices wrapped around ricotta cheese and bathed in Besciamella white sauce.

The Caprese salad ($11.99) is a fresh and wholesome appetizer. The medallions of buffalo mozzarella over slices of tomato and fresh basil is like a bite of spring, smooth and creamy with the tang of balsamic vinegar. Gaeta olives lined the plates as well as a row of marinated red peppers.

Gourmet pizzas include the “grandmom” with buffalo mozzarella and basil and the stuffed meat pizza held together seamlessly with ricotta cheese and served with piping hot tomato dipping sauce.

Then, holy carbohydrate, there's the spaghetti pizza, where the topping is not a mystery and serves as quite the comfort food.

No diner could quibble over the heft and satisfaction of just one slice from these hearty pies.

The pizza crust is perfectly understated. It's not quite thin, but on the lean side, muscular enough to support the toppings and never dominating the flavor.

A sweet tasty twist was a s'more pizza. Who needs a campfire with this gooey-beyond-belief confection held together with sturdy pizza crust covered in molten chocolate.

The cafe offers gluten-free varieties, as well.

Individual slices of specialty pizza range from $2 to $4 while whole pizzas from $14.50 to $24.50.

If your conscience is feeling guilty, but hungry, Tony's also offers a selection of low-carb wraps ($8.25).

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mthomas@tribweb.com.