Jewish food historian to share stories at Greensburg synagogue

Jewish food historian and cookbook author Tina Wasserman has a phrase that encompasses her work:

“Our stories are recipes and our recipes are stories.”

With her classes and books, the best-selling author delves into the past to discover why food traditions have come about.

Wasserman will share that knowledge on March 19 at Congregation Emanu-El Israel in Greensburg. Her talk on “Jewish Foods from Around the World” is part of the congregation's Festival of Jewish Arts series. A “Nosh and Nibble” food sampling of her recipes will follow the talk.

“When I look at a recipe, I look at: What are its origins? What was going on when this recipe was created? And it's fascinating to see,” says Wasserman, who is one of five members elected into the Les Dames d'Escoffier who specializes in Jewish food.

She tells the story of Purim, which ends at nightfall on March 12, as an example.

“It's a holiday that celebrates how this bad Persian general was plotting to kill all the Jews in Persia,” she says. What General Haman didn't know — and the king didn't know — was Queen Esther was a Jew. She discovered the plot and saved the Jews. Esther had kept kosher — and kept her secret — by claiming to be a vegetarian, eating nuts and seeds.

“So very often you'll see poppy seeds in products for the holiday,” Wasserman says.

A traditional Purim recipe is a triangular cookie stuffed with a sweet poppy seed filling called Hamantashen, meaning “Haman's pockets.” Everyone in the Jewish community knows the other popular filling is prune, she says, but they don't know why.

“In the 17th century there was a Jewish prune merchant,” she says. “And he was accused of poisoning the magistrate and was scheduled to be hung. It's a story that parallels Purim. At the last minute, he was acquitted. And to celebrate his acquittal, the Jewish community put prune filling into the Hamantashen.”

Other stories discuss trade routes, the advancement of world cuisine, the development of chocolate from a medicinal product to a tasty specialty treat. When Jews were expelled from Spain and Portugal at the end of the 15th century, they fled to Amsterdam, South American and the Far East. Jewish immigrants were directly responsible for the brisk trade in cocoa and coffee from their newfound countries to their relatives trading on the Dutch market, she says.

“It had a significant impact on world cuisine depending on where they went,” Wasserman says. “They took with them the foods they loved. And it managed to tweak recipes all over the world.”

Her cookbooks include history with the recipes. Her newest, “Entrée to Judaism for Families: Cooking and Conversations with Children,” can be purchased on her website — cookingandmore.com — as an interactive e-book. (“Why should C be for cat? Why can't it be C is for colander?” she asks.)

“I didn't write a book because I wanted to be an author,” Wasserman says. “I wrote a book because I love to teach.”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Chocolate Chip Cappuccino Brownies

“Two college students in Seattle were waxing enthusiastic about a brownie they had gotten from a friend, one at home in Texas and one at camp in California,” writes the Dallas-based Tina Wasserman. “After 15 minutes of discussion, they realized that they were both talking about the same girl and the same brownie! Here's my daughter's favorite care package from home.”

1 1⁄ 2 sticks unsalted butter

1 pound light brown sugar

1-1 1⁄ 2 teaspoons instant espresso powder

1 tablespoon water

3⁄ 4 teaspoon cinnamon

2 eggs

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1⁄ 2 teaspoon salt

6 ounces chocolate chips or white chocolate chips

Place the butter in a 3-quart saucepan and add the brown sugar. Stir over medium heat until the butter melts and the sugar dissolves.

Remove from heat and add the espresso powder, water and cinnamon, and stir to combine. Set aside to cool while you measure the other ingredients.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line the bottom of a 9-inch-by-9-inch pan with parchment paper, and butter or spray the sides of the pan to prevent sticking. Meanwhile, using a handheld mixer, beat the eggs and the vanilla into the butter mixture (still in the saucepan). Add the flour, baking powder, and salt, and mix to combine. Using a rubber spatula, add the chocolate chips and stir by hand to thoroughly incorporate without melting the chips.

Spread the mixture in the prepared pan and bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted in the center of the pan. The mixture should be very moist, but not liquid.

Cool and cut into 1 1⁄ 2 -inch squares

Tina's Tidbits:

• Do not overbake these brownies! When they're done, a toothpick inserted into the center of the pan will come out clean.

• Never cut brownies while they are hot or the sides will mash down.

• I keep a jar of instant espresso in the freezer to use whenever a recipe calls for some coffee flavoring.