Dining News: Zoup! opening

Zoup! opening

Zoup!, a fast, casual, fresh soup eatery, will open in the newly renovated Fox Chapel Plaza, 1137 Freeport Road, March 9.

Zoup! features hundreds of soup varieties with 12 rotating daily choices, including low-fat, low-cal, vegetarian, dairy-free and gluten-free options, all served with a hunk of freshly baked bread. This location is Pittsburgh's first Zoup! and the ninth in Pennsylvania. The area's first Zoup! opened in 2014 in Canonsburg.

Details: zoup.com

Kegs and Eggs

The Commoner in Hotel Monaco, 458 Strawberry Way, Downtown, will host a Kegs and Eggs brunch from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 11. The menu will feature Irish-inspired items and drink specials in addition to the regular weekend brunch menu and Bloody Mary bar.

Details: 412-471-1170 or thecommonerpgh.com

Wines of France

Altius, 1230 Grandview Ave., Mt. Washington, will host a dinner featuring wines of France presented by Ed Addiss, owner of Wine Traditions, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. March 14.

The menu will include oyster on the half shell paired with Thierry Triolet ‘Brut', Champagne NV; house-cured salmon belly with Camin Larredya ‘La Part Davan,' Jurancon Sec 2014; duck breast with Domaine Rois Mages ‘Les Cailloux' Rouge, Rully, Burgundy 2013; pork tenderloin filet with Mas d'Alezon ‘Presbytere,' Faugeres, Languedoc 2014; red wine-braised lamb with Chateau l'Etoile de Clotte ‘Grand Cru,' St. Emilion, Bordeaux 2011; and dessert.

Cost is $150. Reservations required.

Details: 412-904-4442 or altiuspgh.com

Sharing Knives

As part of its recurring collaborative dinner series, Whitfield at Ace Hotel, 120 South Whitfield St., East Liberty, will host “Sharing Knives: Eleven Reunion with Derek Stevens” at 7 p.m. March 15.

Before coming to Whitfield, chef Beth Zozula cut her teeth at Strip District standard Eleven, which she helmed alongside executive chef Derek Stevens. The two are getting the band back together for one night only. Cost is $150 and includes all wine pairings, taxes and gratuity.

Details: 412-626-3090 or whitfieldpgh.com

