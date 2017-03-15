Dining News: Free Rita's, Irish celebration and prepared meal service

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Free Rita's

On March 20, guests of Rita's Italian Ice will be treated to a free ice in celebration of both the start of spring and the business' 25th anniversary.

Guests are encouraged to snap a photo of their treat and share it on Instagram and Twitter using #RitasFirstDayOfSpring.

Details: ritasice.com

Irish celebration

Chef Dato's Table, 645 State Route 217, Derry Township, will host an Irish celebration March 16 through 18, featuring traditional Irish food and drinks.

The menu will include corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew, colcannon, Irish salmon and more.

Details: 724-739-0228 or chefdato.com

The Farmhouse Chef

Chef Greg Andrews of the now-closed Supper Club in Greensburg has a new prepared meal service.

Meals come ready to reheat and enjoy. The weekly menu includes one pint of soup, a large seasonal salad and a half loaf of fresh baked bread. Orders placed online by Sunday can be picked up on Tuesday.

Details: 724-961-2260 or supperclubgreensburg.com/shop

Dal Forno

Dal Forno is now open in the Banco Business Park, 2000 Commerce Loop, in North Huntingdon.

The restaurant features wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas, small plates, craft beers and a bourbon and cigar room.

Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Details: 724-515-7012 or dalfornorestaurant.com

Day of the Macaron

The international Day of the Macaron is coming to Pittsburgh March 20.

Everyone who visits Gaby et Jules in Squirrel Hill or Market Square or Oakmont Bakery will receive a free macaron and a chance to help families facing hunger. The bakeries will donate 10 percent of all macaron purchases from the day to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

In addition to macaron purchases and in-store donations, supporters can donate directly to the food bank at crowdrise.com/macaron-day-pittsburgh

Details: macarondaypgh.com

Smallman Galley

Smallman Galley, 54 21st St. in Pittsburgh's Strip District, will host a four-course spring beer dinner featuring Josephine's Toast and Roundabout Brewery at 6:30 p.m. March 20.

The menu includes Irish-style cheeses and nibbles paired with Saison Cocktail; greens and grains with Ginga Wheat; mussel and cod green curry with Pacific Ring IPA 7.3 percent; rabbit coddle with James Henry, ESB-style ale 5.3 percent; and butterscotch pudding with Irish Coffee Stout 5.5 percent.

Cost is $65.

Smallman Galley also will host Playing With Food at 7:30 p.m. March 22. The event will explore the connections between food and music. Carnegie Mellon School of Music students will play original compositions by Evan Neely to accompany each course.

The evening will be led by Monique Mead, an accomplished musician and director of music entrepreneurship at Carnegie Mellon School of Music.

The menu will feature toast and vegetables by chef Jacqueline Wardle of Josephine's Toast, duck wings by chef Stephen Eldridge of Provision PGH, garlic Parmesan broth by chef Jessica Lewis of Carota Cafe and fruit hand pies by chef Rafael Vencio of Aubergine Bistro.

Cost is $60.

Details: 412-281-0949 or find tickets on EventBrite.com

Six Penn Kitchen

Six Penn Kitchen, 146 Sixth St., Downtown, will host a Julia Child-themed Plates & Pours wine tasting class at 8 p.m. March 30.

Executive chef Kenny Cumberland will put his own twist on Julia Child recipes including smoked salmon, potato leek soup and cheese braised brussels, pissaladière and duck liver pâté, boeuf bourguignon and vanilla bean crepes. General manager and sommelier David Fortunato will guide guests as they experience the flavors of five different wines that have been paired with each recipe. Guests will take home a recipe card for the boeuf bourguignon.

Cost is $60. Reservations required.

Details: 412-566-7366 or sixpennkitchen.com

Old Tom gin release

After three years of development, Wigle Whiskey will release “Tom Foolery” Old Tom Gin from 6 to 9 p.m. March 24, at the distillery, 2401 Smallman St. in Pittsburgh's Strip District.

Old Tom Gin's origin can be traced back to 18th century England when gin was widely popular. The resulting “gin craze” inspired the English government to place bans and regulations on the market that drove the industry underground. In order to improve upon the substandard quality of black market gin, clever imbibers added sugar and naturally sweet botanicals to achieve a more palatable product.

Available by placing a nickel in the mouth of a wooden cat-shaped plaque on the outside of a gin bootlegger's home, the name “Old Tom” stuck around.

The cat-themed release event will feature cocktails, a pet photo contest, yarn crafts, live music and gin sampling. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Animal Rescue League and Wildlife Shelter and Western Pennsylvania Humane Society.

Cost is $15. Details: wiglewhiskey.com/event-tickets

