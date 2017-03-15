Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food Drink

Delight the family with Honey Lemon Garlic Chicken

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 3:24 p.m.

Change up the usual mid-week dinner chicken with this tasty, oven-baked entree'.

Use economical chicken parts, like legs and thighs and redskin or new potatoes in a baking dish. Add a fresh vegetable medley and you are ready to go.

Baking time will be about an hour or so, which will allow you to put together a dessert or — just sit back and enjoy the aroma of this tantalizing dish.

Honey Lemon Garlic Chicken

(makes four servings)

2 lemons, divided

2 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons honey

2 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped

2 sprigs fresh rosemary, leaves removed from the stems

1 teaspoon coarse salt

12 teaspoon black pepper

3 pounds chicken (skin-on, bone-in) chicken thighs and drumsticks

1 14 pounds potatoes cut into halves or quarters

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Grate, peel and squeeze the lemon juice from one lemon. Cut the other lemon into slices.

Combine the lemon peel, lemon juice, butter, honey, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper into a small bowl, then mix well.

Combine the chicken, potatoes and lemon slices into a large bowl. Pour the butter mixture over the chicken and potatoes, then toss to coat. Arrange the chicken and potatoes in a single layer in a shallow roasting or baking pan, skin side up.

Bake uncovered for about one hour until the potatoes are tender and the chicken is cooked through (165 degrees on a thermometer). Cover the pan loosely with foil if the chicken skin is becoming to dark. Serve with a favorite vegetable medley

• • •

The weather certainly has been looking good for some great grilling, so far it has been a teaser on the weekends. Here's a way to serve the gang some great burgers from the “indoor” kitchen. You can serve these patties on a bun, or accompany with a fresh spring salad. Have the butcher grind the meat fresh for you or use some ground Angus beef.

Blue Cheese Stuffed Sirloin Patties

(makes four servings)

1 12 pounds ground beef sirloin

12 cup (about 2 ounces) shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

14 cup crumbled blue cheese

14 cup finely chopped fresh parsley

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

14 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 medium red bell pepper, cut into thin strips

Shape the beef into eight patties, about 4 inches in diameter and 14-inch thick.

Combine the cheeses, parsley, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, garlic and 14 teaspoon of the salt in a small bowl, then mix together gently.

Divide evenly and mound the cheese mixture on four patties. Top each with the remaining four patties, and pinch together the edges of the patties to seal completely.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add the bell pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes or until the edges start to become brown. Remove the peppers to a plate with a slotted spoon, sprinkle with the remaining salt and keep warm.

Add the beef patties to the skillet and cook for about 5 minutes. When they are nicely browned on one side, turn them with a spatula, cook for an additional 4 minutes. Then, top the patties with peppers and you are ready to serve.

• • •

Spruce up the appetizers at your next get-together with this tasty dip. Raw vegetables, chips, crackers and even pretzels will all go great with this easy to make favorite.

Restaurant-quality dip

2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened

4-ounce package smoked salmon or lox

3 tablespoons horseradish sauce

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

14 teaspoon Creole seasoning (or, Cajun)

14 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

chopped walnuts and snipped fresh dill for garnish

Place all of the ingredients, except for the walnuts and dill, in a food processor.

Process until blended. Transfer to a serving dish, sprinkle with walnuts and dill. Refrigerate, covered until serving. Remove from the refrigerator 30 minutes before serving.

As always enjoy!

David Kelly is a Tribune-Review freelance columnist. He has been sharing recipes and cooking tips in Culinary Corner for more than 23 years.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.