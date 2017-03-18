Leechburg students get creative with food as the medium

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Forget creating art with pencils, pottery or paints.

Every March, students from Leechburg Area High School use food to fuel their creativity.

Leechburg Area High School's “Eat Your Art Out” competition on March 24 combines food with fun and raising funds for the annual Art Club field trip.

Now in it's 13th year, “Eat Your Art Out” will showcase works by 50 district art students in grades 7 to 12.

Anything edible gets the green light for inclusion, but some foods hold together better than others, according to art teacher and event creator Shayle Prorok.

Fondant, cake, bread and Rice Krispies are four “go to” foods that are favored by the students.

“Every student I have wants to work with fondant,” Prorok says. “Especially after they see the TV shows with chefs/cake artists making it look so easy. But it can be a very tricky and difficult item to work with. Same with bread. You can create phenomenal pieces out of bread, but you have to practice and know how to work with it.”

Working alone or in teams, the students must prepare all of the food in the school's cafeteria kitchen the day before the competition, under Prorok's watchful eye.

Prorok approves all student designs beforehand.

A panel of four judges, two teachers and two administrators select the winners, judging on originality, creativity and use of materials. A people's choice winner is chosen by attendees, donating spare change to their favorite edible creations.

Everyone who attends has a chance to nosh on the edible designs after the competition is completed.

“This fundraiser is successful because it is unique and, even though the concept of the edible sculpture fundraiser stays the same, the projects are always different,” Prorok says.

Last year's event raised $1,100. This spring, art club students will tour the Pittsburgh Glass Center and participate in a glass-making workshop.

The biggest challenge for the students?

“Keeping their creations intact,” Prorok says.

Lunch meat will provide the main ingredient for a prom inspired “Meat Dress” mannequin, a concept created by sophomore Julia Olshansky and her team.

It's her fourth year participating, and she says imagination is key for coming up with a winning sculpture.

“Every year I try and outdo myself, which can be difficult,” Olshansky says. “The competition is high. This is a unique experience that combines skill, creativity and time management skills.”

Freshman Roman Yurjevich returns for his second year of competition, with plans to make a McDonald's Happy Meal utilizing cake, icing, graham crackers and Rice Krispies.

“I liked it a lot last year and enjoyed it,” he says. “You can be creative and make art using food.”

Abby McDermont, a freshman, will create a Starbucks cup. “I am really excited for this awesome experience,” McDermont says.

Senior Domenica Wardle returns to compete for a fourth time. She plans to craft an edible garden.

“This event takes a lot of creativity and thinking because every year you have to come up with something that wasn't in the year before. It also needs some problem-solving skill since your plan doesn't always work out the way it's supposed to.”

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.