Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food Drink

Maple festivals offer the sweetest taste of spring

Candy Williams | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 7:27 p.m.
Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania
A pioneer boils maple sap so that it will become maple syrup. Participants in Audubon’s Maple Madness take a guided walk on Audubon’s trails to learn about the history of maple sugaring.
Jan Pakler
Ten year old Shota Hoshinol earns to carry a yoke filled with sap as others learn how to drill into a tree to with a spiel to gather sap from a maple tree during the educational walk at Beechwood Farms Maple Madness in Fox Chapel.
Submitted
Tapping the maple trees at Milroy Farms in Somerset.
Submitted
A selection of maple syrup from Milroy Farms in Somerset.
Submitted
A selection of syrups from Milroy Farms in Somerset.
The sugaring off process is demonstrated during the annual Pennsylvania Maple Festival in Meyersdale.
Submitted
A maple tree is tapped at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve in Fox Chapel.
Submitted
Maple Madness is set for March 18 at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve in Fox Chapel.
Submitted
Maple Madness is set for March 18 at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve in Fox Chapel.
Submitted
Maple Festival director Bob Edwards demonstrates how the sugar water collected from maple trees is boiled into maple syrup at the Sugar Shack in Festival Park in Meyersdale.

Updated 48 minutes ago

There's nothing sweeter this time of year than celebrating one of Western Pennsylvania's homegrown treasures — the natural goodness of all things maple.

Some 100 maple producers in Somerset and surrounding counties help earn the state's ranking ranging from fifth to seventh in annual national production, according to Penn State Extension.

At an annual Maple Weekend last week sponsored by the Somerset County Maple Producers Association, 16 different farms and sugar camps in the region held self-guided tours and tastings of a variety of their maple products.

“This is the most participating sugar camps we ever had,” says Michael Lynch, organizer of the weekend and one of the participants. His and wife Sherry's Baer Bros. Maple Camp, located in Somerset, boils sap each season from more than 4,000 taps drilled into sugar maple and red maple trees.

Other maple-themed events are being offered in the area through early April, including one of the state's largest celebrations, the Pennsylvania Maple Festival in Meyersdale, Somerset County.

The festival gets underway March 25, featuring sweet treats such as pure maple syrup, maple cream and maple candy that have been enjoyed for generations, as well as the latest taste temptations of maple-flavored beers, maple mustard and other new products, says Bob Edwards, festival director.

The 70th annual event will feature its popular Lions Club Pancake House, an auto show, antique tractor and farm machinery show, historical pageant, parade and more, along with maple demonstrations and samplings at Festival Park in Meyersdale.

Edwards says this year's festival will include a reunion of more than 50 past queens at the coronation ceremony of Queen Maple 70 at 10 a.m. March 25 in Meyersdale High School auditorium.

He has been volunteering at the event along with other family members since he moved with his parents from New Kensington to Meyersdale in 1962. His father, who first recruited him to help out, passed away in 2015. Edwards continues to volunteer at the festival, working in the maple demonstration area of the Sugar Shack.

One of the farms providing maple products for sale at the Meyersdale festival is Milroy Farms of Salisbury, Somerset County, which is celebrating 75 years of maple syrup making. Gary Blocher and Jason Blocher are fourth- and fifth-generation maple producers.

Jason Blocher, whose grandparents bought the farm in 1942, says the unseasonably warm temperatures in the 60s and 70s in February brought an early end to the season this year, when maple trees slowed their production of sap much sooner than expected.

“Basically we have a six- to eight-week period to make a year's income in maple syrup,” he says. “It's a lot of 16- to 18-hour days. We were on track for a very good season up until that point.”

Jason and wife Melissa have a candy and sales kitchen at Milroy Farms maple sugar camp, where items are sold and visitors are welcome year-round. They also offer maple products for sale on their website (pennsylvaniamaplesyrup.com).

The history of maple sugaring, dating back to Native Americans, will be part of maple sugar programs conducted by the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania at its 16th annual Maple Madness events on March 18 at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve in Fox Chapel and March 25 at Succop Nature Park in Butler.

Naturalists will lead walks through the history of maple sugaring, showing how Native Americans collected and used maple sap.

Allegheny County Parks is offering two free programs, a Maple Sugar Festival on March 18 at Boyce Park Nature Center in Plum, and “How Sweet It Is” Maple Sugar Demonstrations March 25 at North Park Latodami Nature Center.

At the Boyce Park program, Allegheny County naturalist Tammy Watychowicz will discuss pioneer, Native American and modern methods of maple sugaring as part of a short nature walk. At the North Park program, Allegheny County naturalist Meg Scanlon will talk about the process of tapping trees, collecting and cooking sap to make maple syrup at home. Registration is limited at both programs; preregistration is recommended.

The 40th annual Beaver County Maple Syrup Festival will be April 1 and 2 at the Lodge at Brady's Run Park in Beaver. There will be entertainment, crafters, children's activities and an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast served with maple syrup made from maple trees at Brady's Run Park. The festival is free; there is a charge for breakfast. Proceeds benefit countywide Conservation District educational programs.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.