Maple festivals offer the sweetest taste of spring

There's nothing sweeter this time of year than celebrating one of Western Pennsylvania's homegrown treasures — the natural goodness of all things maple.

Some 100 maple producers in Somerset and surrounding counties help earn the state's ranking ranging from fifth to seventh in annual national production, according to Penn State Extension.

At an annual Maple Weekend last week sponsored by the Somerset County Maple Producers Association, 16 different farms and sugar camps in the region held self-guided tours and tastings of a variety of their maple products.

“This is the most participating sugar camps we ever had,” says Michael Lynch, organizer of the weekend and one of the participants. His and wife Sherry's Baer Bros. Maple Camp, located in Somerset, boils sap each season from more than 4,000 taps drilled into sugar maple and red maple trees.

Other maple-themed events are being offered in the area through early April, including one of the state's largest celebrations, the Pennsylvania Maple Festival in Meyersdale, Somerset County.

The festival gets underway March 25, featuring sweet treats such as pure maple syrup, maple cream and maple candy that have been enjoyed for generations, as well as the latest taste temptations of maple-flavored beers, maple mustard and other new products, says Bob Edwards, festival director.

The 70th annual event will feature its popular Lions Club Pancake House, an auto show, antique tractor and farm machinery show, historical pageant, parade and more, along with maple demonstrations and samplings at Festival Park in Meyersdale.

Edwards says this year's festival will include a reunion of more than 50 past queens at the coronation ceremony of Queen Maple 70 at 10 a.m. March 25 in Meyersdale High School auditorium.

He has been volunteering at the event along with other family members since he moved with his parents from New Kensington to Meyersdale in 1962. His father, who first recruited him to help out, passed away in 2015. Edwards continues to volunteer at the festival, working in the maple demonstration area of the Sugar Shack.

One of the farms providing maple products for sale at the Meyersdale festival is Milroy Farms of Salisbury, Somerset County, which is celebrating 75 years of maple syrup making. Gary Blocher and Jason Blocher are fourth- and fifth-generation maple producers.

Jason Blocher, whose grandparents bought the farm in 1942, says the unseasonably warm temperatures in the 60s and 70s in February brought an early end to the season this year, when maple trees slowed their production of sap much sooner than expected.

“Basically we have a six- to eight-week period to make a year's income in maple syrup,” he says. “It's a lot of 16- to 18-hour days. We were on track for a very good season up until that point.”

Jason and wife Melissa have a candy and sales kitchen at Milroy Farms maple sugar camp, where items are sold and visitors are welcome year-round. They also offer maple products for sale on their website (pennsylvaniamaplesyrup.com).

The history of maple sugaring, dating back to Native Americans, will be part of maple sugar programs conducted by the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania at its 16th annual Maple Madness events on March 18 at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve in Fox Chapel and March 25 at Succop Nature Park in Butler.

Naturalists will lead walks through the history of maple sugaring, showing how Native Americans collected and used maple sap.

Allegheny County Parks is offering two free programs, a Maple Sugar Festival on March 18 at Boyce Park Nature Center in Plum, and “How Sweet It Is” Maple Sugar Demonstrations March 25 at North Park Latodami Nature Center.

At the Boyce Park program, Allegheny County naturalist Tammy Watychowicz will discuss pioneer, Native American and modern methods of maple sugaring as part of a short nature walk. At the North Park program, Allegheny County naturalist Meg Scanlon will talk about the process of tapping trees, collecting and cooking sap to make maple syrup at home. Registration is limited at both programs; preregistration is recommended.

The 40th annual Beaver County Maple Syrup Festival will be April 1 and 2 at the Lodge at Brady's Run Park in Beaver. There will be entertainment, crafters, children's activities and an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast served with maple syrup made from maple trees at Brady's Run Park. The festival is free; there is a charge for breakfast. Proceeds benefit countywide Conservation District educational programs.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.