Expect the unexpected at Harbor Inn: Cook Township roadhouse's cuisine is upscale and delicious

Hours: 3 p.m.-midnight Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon-2 a.m. Saturdays, noon-midnight Sundays; kitchen closes at 9 p.m., or 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays

Thirty years ago, the Harbor Inn in Cook Township was the place to go if you were looking for a fight.

Go today and, instead of fisticuffs, you'll find fresh fish.

In September 2011, Melinda Willard and her husband Paul Brigode of Unity became the eighth owners of the roadhouse that opened in the early 1940s as Pearl's, and started remodeling, adding a back deck and making menu changes.

“(Previous owners Barry and Phyllis Hood) should get credit for changing the place from a rowdy bar to a more family friendly place,” Willard says. “We've kept some of what they did but transitioned from homestyle to a more progressive menu. We've gone to more fresh and local foods, more expensive seafood and upgraded the quality of the meat.”

The result is a surprisingly upscale eatery tucked away among the winding roads between Ligonier and Stahlstown.

“People come in and they don't expect what they get,” Willard says.

What my dinner companion and I found on a recent visit was a very good meal.

We were a little dubious as we stepped through the door and saw only two people in the dining room; but maybe it was a little late on a weeknight to expect a crowd. But there was barely an empty seat in bar, where the regular Wednesday night Twissted Trivia contest was underway.

Deciding that we'd test the restaurant's seafood against its name, for appetizers we ordered a half-pound of Jumbo Tiger Peel ‘n Eat Shrimp ($9) and a half-pound of Snow Crab Legs ($6). Seasoned with Old Bay, the shrimp came as advertised, plump and succulent. The crab legs came in a cluster of three, and while perhaps not the meatiest we'd ever had, their flavor was sweet and rich.

For entrees, we both chose Surf and Turf ($18), a 10-ounce Angus strip steak with choice of crab cake, a 4-ounce ahi tuna steak or four of the shrimp, either beer-battered or grilled. I chose tuna and my companion chose crab.

Our dinner plates, about the size of small hubcaps, arrived filled to the edges.

The steaks were perfectly grilled, tender inside with a nice char outside. The tuna's crusty exterior gave way to a translucent pink exterior, as requested, while the crab cake was truly as advertised: large, loose chunks of crabmeat held together with a light breading.

Entrees come with a choice of potato and vegetable of the day. Our lightly sauted zucchini, red onion, red bell pepper and mushroom medley provided a burst of color along with a burst of fresh flavor. My companion polished off his housemade chips and I, a self-proclaimed connoisseur of mashed potatoes, appreciated the half-and-half and sour cream in the Harbor Inn's rich rendition.

Not that I had room, but my sweet tooth compelled me to ask about dessert. Our server said that evening's offerings were limited to a strawberry-chocolate ice cream sundae or a root beer float.

“That sometimes falls through the cracks,” Willard says of the dessert menu. “Because of our portion size, people don't always want or need dessert.”

In addition to ice cream, though, there usually will be brownies and some type of cake available.

Willard says the surf and turf is a popular entree choice, as is the haddock filet, baked ($9.50) or stuffed with lump crab meet and cheeses finished with a lemon sauce ($14).

Sauce is made fresh for each order of the popular Fettuccine Alfredo ($9) and Harbor Chicken ($13), a crispy chicken breast atop the same pasta dish, finished with mushrooms, peppers, spinach, feta cheese and bacon pieces.

Willard created Jagerschnitzel ($9), breaded and fried pork tenderloins on mashed potatoes topped with mushroom-onion gravy, as a hunting season special. It proved so popular that it was added to the regular menu.

Willard says all beef cuts are Angus-rated, chicken comes from a local provider and the haddock and tuna are the only fish or seafood items that come frozen. Dough is made in-house for pizza and stromboli.

Sandwiches, salads, sides and appetizers round out the menu.

“People call our whole wings ‘pterodactyl wings' because they're so big,” Willard says. With various seasonings and sauces, they're $7 for six, or $14 per dozen.

Other popular appetizers are Chickie Bombs ($7), seasoned chicken breast, two cheeses, sweet and hot sauces wrapped in wonton wrappers and deep-fried; and Baby 'Bolis ($5.50), mini pepperoni-and-cheese strombolis deep-fried and served with marinara sauce.

Willard says she and her husband create the menu “by committee.” She learned about food from her mother and grandmother, both of whom she labels great cooks, and by sampling various cuisines while living in metropolitan areas like Washington, D.C. Brigode is a Jeannette native who is familiar with local food traditions and is “a very good pizza maker.”

While she and Beth Fisher do most of the cooking, Willard says all kitchen staff are trained at various stations to insure that a quality product reaches the dining room.

The one thing she can't verify is why, when the closest body of water is Four Mile Run, the place came to be called the Harbor Inn. While remodeling, they did uncover some “1950s nautical wallpaper,” though.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.