Dining news: Welcome spring with 5-course wine dinner or supper down on the farm

Spring wine dinner

Wooden Nickel Restaurant, 4006 Berger Lane, Monroeville, will host a five-course spring wine dinner at 6 p.m. March 25.

Cost is $75 per person, which includes a complimentary bottle of wine.

Details: 412-372-9750 or thewoodennickelrestaurant.com

Outstanding in the Field

Tickets are on sale now for the Outstanding in the Field dinner at Who Cooks For You Farm, 181 Eddyville Road, New Bethlehem, at 3 p.m. Sept. 27.

Host farmers Chris Brittenburg and Aeros Lillstrom Brittenburg will welcome guest chef Justin Severino of Cure and Morcilla.

Outstanding in the Field events feature a reception, guided tour of the host farm and multi-course meal. Dinner is served family style, with wine paired to each course.

Cost is $215.

Details: outstandinginthefield.com

Chef Dato's Table

Chef Dato's Table, 645 State Route 217, Derry Township,, will offer a wild game menu on March 29.

Menu will feature wild boar, rabbit, elk, bison, alligator, frog legs, kangaroo and more.

Reservations recommended. Details: 724-739-0228 or chefdato.com

Easter brunch

Braddock's Pittsburgh Brasserie, 107 Sixth St., Pittsburgh, will host a Sunday brunch buffet in celebration of Easter April 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brunch includes an omelette and Belgian waffle station, eggs Benedict station, Iron City breakfast buffet, cold seafood selection, salad station, carving station, pierogie station, hot buffet and chef's selection of assorted desserts. Cost is $44.95.

The kids' buffet includes chicken fingers, macaroni and cheese, tater tots, peanut butter and jelly, French toast sticks and cut fruit for $24.95. Children ages 4 and under eat for free.

Reservations required.

Details: 412-992-2005 or braddocksrestaurant.com

Arsenal Cider House

The grand opening of Arsenal Cider House at Trax Farms is set for noon to 4 p.m. March 25.

The U.S. Civil War-themed winery specializes in small batch, handcrafted hard apple cider, cider-style fruit and grape wines and mead.

The new cider house is located at 528 Trax Road, Finleyville. Other Arsenal Cider House locations include Soergel Orchards in Wexford and 300 39th St., Lawrenceville.

Details: 412-403-6174 or arsenalciderhouse.com

Food Truck Roundup Under the Bridge

Monthly food truck rallies under the Homestead Grays Bridge will start again from 4 to 9 p.m. April 8.

The event features music, beer from Blue Dust and food from popular providers on wheels including Southside Bbq Company Truck, Pgh Taco Truck, Bull Dawgs, Franktuary Lawrenceville, Sugar & Spice Ice Cream, Old School Italian Sandwich Shop, Mission.Mahi and others.

There is no cover and parking is free. Children and pets welcome. Address is 101 East Seventh Ave., Homestead.

Details: facebook.com/svavenues

