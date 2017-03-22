Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food Drink

Salmon recipe that'll have 'em clamoring for more

David Kelly | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

This is a tasty salmon recipe that can be a feature entree from your grill. You can also adapt it for indoor grilling using the broiler or a grill plate/pan. Cook the salmon until it flakes easily with a fork and is cooked through. Allow time for the fish to marinate in the refrigerator

Salmon Steaks in Orange-Honey Marinade

(makes four servings)

13 cup fresh orange juice

13 cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons peanut oil (or, canola oil)

3 tablespoons catsup

1 tablespoon honey

12 teaspoon ground ginger

1 clove garlic, crushed

4 fresh salmon steaks about 6 ounces each

In a one-quart jar mix together all of the ingredients except the salmon steaks.

Place the salmon steaks in a shallow glass dish. Pour the marinade overtop, cover and marinate in the refrigerator for an hour.

When your grill is ready, drain the salmon, reserving the marinade. Place the marinade in a small saucepan, bring to a boil then remove from the heat. Grill the salmon on a heated grill or use a fish basket and place over the heated grill. Cook for about five minutes, then carefully turn the fish. Brush with the reserved marinade and cook until the fish is cooked through, brushing several times during the final cooking. Carefully remove the steaks from the grill and serve with rice and your favorite vegetable.

• • •

Just about every appetizer spread, barbecue event or party features some chicken to satisfy the troops cravings. Grilled chicken in one form or another shows up on menus and buffets and is a traditional favorite.

Here's a Thai style recipe that will require overnight marinating in the refrigerator. If you are using wooden skewers remember to soak them in water for an hour before threading the chicken onto them. You can also use chicken tenderloins if they are a featured item at the market.

The coconut extract can be found in the spice island or baking supply area of the larger stores.

Thai-Style Chicken Satay

(makes about eight servings)

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

12 cup milk

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon ground turmeric

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon white pepper

18 teaspoon coconut extract

Peanut Butter Sauce:

13 cup peanut butter

13 cup milk

2 green onions chopped

1 small jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

2-3 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon minced fresh cilantro

1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

18 teaspoon coconut extract

Flatten chicken with a kitchen mallet or rolling pin to a 14-inch thickness; cut lengthwise into 1-inch wide strips.

In a large resealable bag, combine the 12 cup milk, garlic, brown sugar, seasonings and extract. Add chicken, seal the bag and turn to coat. Refrigerate overnight.

In a small bowl mix together the sauce ingredients until blended. Cover and refrigerate until serving.

Preheat your grill or grill plate. Drain the chicken and discard the marinade. Thread two chicken strips onto metal or wooden skewers.

Grill, uncovered over medium heat, 2-3 minutes on each side. Grill until chicken juices run clear and is cooked through. If the chicken is getting too dark, move to a cooler spot on the grill. Stir the sauce and serve alongside the skewers.

David Kelly is a Tribune-Review freelance columnist. He has been sharing cooking tips and recipes in Culinary Corner for more than 23 years.

