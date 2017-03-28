Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Food Drink

Fayette County Cultural Trust hires a chef to staff the Connellsville Canteen Cafe and Museum
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Jeri Matievic serves Laura Bowden lunch at Connellsville Canteen in Connellsville, Pa. on Wednesday March 22, 2017. New Chef Neil Smith, formerly of Dato’s Table and Latrobe Country Club, plans to bring more global offerings to the community and hopes to soon begin offering a full breakfast menu and expanded lunch menu.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
New Chef Neil Smith, formerly of Dato’s Table and Latrobe Country Club, poses for a portrait at Connellsville Canteen in Connellsville, Pa. on Wednesday March 22, 2017.

Lunch is now being served at the Connellsville Canteen Cafe and Museum, with heaping sides of regional history and culture.

The Canteen, which is in the same building as a World War II museum, opened three years ago, primarily as a coffee shop, says Laura Bowden, project coordinator for the Fayette County Cultural Trust, which operates the site.

In January, the Trust hired executive chef Neil Smith, 44, of Latrobe, and lunch specials, monthly wine dinners and catered events were launched.

A full breakfast and an expanded lunch menu are on the horizon.

“It was always in the plans. It was a matter of getting everything up and running,” Bowden says.

“The reception has been great,” Smith says.

The chef's position attracted more than a dozen applicants, say Bowden and Daniel Cocks, Trust executive director.

Smith's resume includes stints at Latrobe Country Club, Champion Lakes Golf Resort in Bolivar and, most recently, with Chef Dato's Table in Derry.

He was an adjunct instructor at his alma mater, Westmoreland County Community College, and his future responsibilities are expected to include hands-on culinary instruction for Connellsville Area Career and Technical Center students.

“I came down and saw the place and said, ‘You know what, I need to be here.' The community here has been incredibly welcoming,” Smith says.

His experience as an executive chef and his teaching background led to Smith's hiring, Bowden says.

“We want to teach kids to become entrepreneurs, even open their own restaurants,” Cocks says.

And in a city featuring numerous ethnic restaurants, pizza and fast food outlets, the Trust sought a chef with different, yet global, cooking skills.

“Dato (the late David “Chef Dato” Kadagishvili) taught me a lot about cooking the world. ... It's a way to travel without leaving,” Smith says.

“Connellsville was a melting pot,” Cocks says.

And Smith's menus are paying tribute to that history.

He showed off his skills during Downtown Connellsville's recent Simply Soup: Soup Walk, with the Canteen serving his Caldo Verde Soup — Portuguese potato kale with sausage.

Daily lunch specials are posted to the Canteen's Facebook site, typically priced at $8. Recent pairings have included grilled cheese and chili and tuna melts with potato and brussels sprout soup, with sides around St. Patrick's Day including fried cabbage and noodles and Guinness cake.

A Lenten Friday lunch special includes four potato and cheese pierogies and a Victory garden salad.

Every Friday during Lent, Smith is preparing handmade take-out pierogies, frozen or ready-to-eat, with potato and cheddar or sauerkraut for $6 a dozen and baked potato or feta and spinach for $7 a dozen (advance orders required).

Smith plans to incorporate flavors from countries involved in War World II — including England, France, Germany and Poland — into his dishes.

Breakfast could include quiche and crepes, he says.

“We want to serve a full English breakfast, minus the blood pudding, of course,” he says, laughing. The main ingredient of the sometimes polarizing British Isles dish speaks for itself.

Lunch offerings may include shepherd's pie and bangers and mash (sausage and mashed potatoes).

Area cultural institutions, from the Latrobe Art Center to Pittsburgh's Frick Art and Historical Center, include cafes and host events to encourage facility use after hours and stoke interest in local culture and history.

In addition to the Canteen and the World War II museum, the building at 131 W. Crawford Ave. also houses Harry Clark's Indian Creek Valley Railroad display and the Stage Door, a separate dining area available for rent.

In the World War II museum, the region's history is on full display, including a tribute to the Canteen ladies, volunteers who provided refreshments to trains full of soldiers in Connellsville during the war.

A rotating exhibit currently includes pieces from Uniontown's former Thompson Glass Company. One wall is dedicated to Connellsville native and jazz legend Harold Betters.

Smith puts his skills to work with Trust events including monthly Lunch and Learn seminars, a weekly Laurel Highlands Ambassador program and the Second Saturday Wine Dinner series.

The popular event includes wine tasting from Greenhouse Winery, which has a nearby storefront, a three-course dinner and live entertainment.

“We sell out every month. ... People tell us, ‘I never knew this (Canteen) was here,” Bowden says.

“A lot of the people are buying ($40) tickets at one dinner for the next one,” Smith says.

April 8's dinner features smoked salmon, cream cheese and capers crostini and sweet and sour apricot glazed meatball appetizers, Victory garden salads, maple brined pork chops with maple mustard cream sauce, roasted tri-color fingerling potatoes, spinach sauteed with bacon, garlic and onions, apple crisp tart with vanilla bean ice cream and a coffee bar with flavored syrups.

Country musician Shelly McCombie will perform.

“I want to keep the community gathering spot, and introduce (patrons) to foods people might not normally encounter,” Smith says.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com

