Food Drink

Wahlburgers plans two restaurants in Pittsburgh area

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 16, 2017, 3:42 p.m.
Nicoletta Amato Photography
Wahlburgers specializes in upscale burgers

Updated 24 minutes ago

Wahlburgers, the Boston-based restaurant founded by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, executive chef Paul Wahlberg, plans to open two restaurants in the Pittsburgh area, including one before the end of the year. The locations weren't announced.

“I'm a big fan of Pittsburgh,” Mark Wahlberg said in a news release. “It's a great city with hardworking people that deserve our best. We look forward to bringing Wahlburgers to the area and seeing the Steelers and Patriots meet in next year's playoffs.”

According to Business Insider, Walhburgers also has signed agreements with five franchise groups to open 30 new restaurants in seven states: Massachusetts, California, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company also has plans to expand into Asia and Latin America. The brothers opened their first restaurant in 2011.

The Wahlburgers menu includes burgers, sandwiches, salads, vegetarian options and homestyle side dishes such as Tater Tots, Mac n' Cheese with Smoked Bacon, and Alma's Classic Macaroni Salad. All burgers are made fresh and topped with house-made condiments, including Chef Paul's signature Wahl sauce, dill pickles, honey-garlic mayo, butternut squash, tomato jam, avocado spread, and more.

Wahlburgers uses a split service concept, where guests can choose full table service, quick-serve at the counter, or take-out.

