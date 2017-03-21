Annual Soup's On! winner awarded coveted golden ladle

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Competition is in the air for more than 20 local chefs who are putting the final touches on their favorite recipes for this weekend's 8th annual Soup's On! contest in Ligonier.

Merchants and restaurants will vie for bragging rights and a coveted golden ladle award on March 25 at the event organized by Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Ruth Knobel, co-chairwoman of the event with Joyce McIntire, isn't surprised that this year's contest is a sellout. No tickets will be available the day of the event.

“All 400 tickets are sold and people are still calling us,” she says. “They start calling in January looking for tickets. People come from Pittsburgh, Shadyside, the South Hills — even a few from out of state — to make it a fun day at a good event.”

This is Knobel's first time serving as co-chair; in past years, she participated as one of the merchant stops on the soup tour at her gift shop, MerJo on Main Street, until it closed last March.

“In the years we participated, everybody was always in a good mood, so friendly and excited about the event,” she says.

Last year's two winners are among the chefs hoping their recipe is rated the best by hungry soup samplers.

Hope Neiderhiser, chef and manager of Main Street Wine Bar, won the Best Restaurant award in 2016 for the second year in a row for her Wild Mushroom Consomme garnished with sourdough croutons, with white truffle oil and gruyere cheese.

This year, she's hoping to make it three in a row with her White Chicken Chili garnished with cilantro, white cheddar pesto, black bean puree and crispy tortilla. When asked if she thinks her garnishes give her soups an edge in the competition, she replies with a laugh that “attention to detail goes far.”

Main Street Wine Bar is partnered with Main Exhibit Gallery & Art Center, where its soup will be served.

“It's a really good draw for the area,” Neiderhiser says of the soup contest. “It's business supporting business and it's great exposure for the town.”

In last year's Organizations category, Ligonier Camp & Conference Center won top honors for its Roasted Butternut Squash, Quinoa and Chicken Soup created by interns Stephanie Grabbitt and Ashley Carsten, under the guidance of April Pasternak, food services manager.

This year interns Emily Gallihugh and Tyler Stafinski will represent the camp and conference center with their Creamy Mexican Corn Chowder at their business partner location, Scamps Toffee & Sweets.

Pasternak says for the past few years, she has turned the event into a contest within a contest, inviting the six interns at the center to divide into three teams and create a soup, which is judged by the staff. The winning team gets the opportunity to enter their recipe in Soup's On!

“We let them take over and run with it,” she says. “It gives them something to look forward to.”

Susan Grunstra, executive director of Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, says Soup's On! is held at the time of year when many people in the area are dealing with a bit of cabin fever.

“This event has become a great day out,” she says. “The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce works year-round to promote our town and our businesses. We hope that as everyone tastes their way around Ligonier, they shop and get some great ideas for coming back for another visit to our beautiful small town.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.