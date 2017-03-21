Ring in spring with a balanced Riesling

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Forget about April being the cruelest month. Recently March delivered its own blustery blows in the northeast. But March also brings spring's uplifting promises of hope and reawakening. Crisp, dry Rieslings enhance the celebratory mood perfectly.

Notwithstanding the stereotype of Rieslings being overly sweet and flabby, today producers the world over increasingly offer drier versions with better balance and food friendliness. From Germany, Riesling's spiritual home, the 2015 Loosen “Dr. L” Dry Riesling, Mosel, Germany (Luxury 99278; $12.99; widely available) delivers easy drinking pleasure at an easy price.

The tireless Riesling promoter Ernst Loosen makes this entry-level wine with purchased grapes grown on slate-laden vineyards strung along the Mosel River Valley's steep hillsides. Fermentation in stainless steel captures delicate floral and citrus aromas. Typical of dry Mosel Rieslings in good vintages, ripe fruit balances with racy acidity through the soft, yet dry finish. Recommended.

Just across the Rhine River in Alsace, France, dry Rieslings never go out style. Quality and complexity turn on the region's distinctive terroir. Alsace's dry climate and long, sunny autumns blanket diverse soils. Granite, various limestones, sandstone, schist and pockets of volcanic rocks interlock beneath the best Riesling vineyards on the eastern slopes of the Vosges Mountains.

Scores of Alsace producers pursue organic and biodynamic vineyard practices which forego chemical fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides and fungicides. Their vibrant, living soils enable deeply rooted Riesling vines to tap into the mother rocks below. Dazzling wines often result.

The 2013 F.E. Trimbach, Riesling, Alsace, France (6625; on sale, $15.99; widely available) introduces the dry style at the entry level. The wine offers delicate apple blossom and citrus aromas with smoky hints. The Trimbach trademarks of precision and purity shine in the frank citrus flavors. Tart, tasty acidity frames the dry, yet fruity finish. Recommended.

The 2014 Meyer-Fonné, Riesling Réserve, Alsace, France (Luxury 47084; $21.99; available in Allegheny and Butler counties) comes Katzenthal, a village with granite soils. For this wine, winegrower Félix Meyer blends grapes from various vineyards including fruit declassified from Grand Cru sites.

An elegant wine results. Its light straw color offers enchanting floral and citrus aromas. Pronounced citrus fruit frames the long, dry finish. Highly recommended.

In northern Italy's Alto Adige (or Südtirol region), Riesling vines find hospitable conditions on the cool slopes of the Alps foothills around Bolzano. The region's pristine, refreshing whites deliver appealing exotic notes. Consider the 2015 Abbazia di Novacella, Riesling, Isarco Valle, Alto-Adige, Italy (Luxury 44369; $19.99; available in Allegheny, Butler and Westmoreland counties).

The wine comes from an Augustinian monastery that has made wines for 850 years. Each grape variety grows in optimal sites. The Riesling harvest runs from the middle of October until early December.

This complex wine opens with ripe pineapple, citrus and floral aromas. Delicious grapefruit, apple and lime flavors layer with pronounced acidity and a touch of pleasant bitterness. The fruity, dry finish lingers pleasantly. Highly recommended.

Upstate New York producers in the Finger Lakes turn out terrific dry Rieslings. In the 1960s, Dr. Konstantin Frank, a native of the grape-growing nation of Georgia on the Black Sea, introduced the savoir-faire needed to grow European vitis vinifera varieties in extreme cold weather.

Frank perceived that the slopes overlooking the Finger Lakes would provide just enough protection from spring frosts as well as extended warmth during harvests. The 2014 Dr. Konstantin Frank, Dry Riesling, Finger Lakes, N.Y (Luxury 47175; $15.99; available in Allegheny County and Norwin Hills, Westmoreland County) offers an easy drinking example of the upstate New York dry style. Recommended.

The 2014 Keuka Lake Vineyards, Dry Riesling, Finger Lakes, New York (Luxury 73227; $20.99; available at Waterworks and Centre Avenue, Shadyside, stores only) also comes from gorgeous hillside vineyards overlooking both sides of the lake. Vineyard soils feature loam and clay interspersed with glacial rocks.

Lovely apple and floral aromas open to ripe apple, lime and quince flavors with moderate concentration. Fresh, clean acidity balances the dry, fruity finish. Highly recommended.

Dave DeSimone writes about wine for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at tribliving@tribweb.com.