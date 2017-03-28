Up for a culinary challenge? Tackle the 'Super Drew' at AJ's Restaurant and Lounge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

AJ's Restaurant and Lounge proprietors Andrew and JoAnn Batiz have survived and thrived in the tricky world of food and beverage.

The family operated eatery and bar is a Vandergrift fixture, tucked neatly on Washington Avenue, now celebrating its 32nd year offering customers fresh American fare.

“We are a mom-and-pop, family-oriented place,” JoAnn says. She and her husband decided to buy a bar in 1985 after a night of socializing and pondering, both had restaurant experience, both are tireless workers. Their children grew up in the business, with daughter Andrea McIntosh and son-in-law Eric managing.

“Every week we change up the specials and we don't mind special requests,” she says.

The family places an emphasis on providing a welcoming atmosphere.

Fresh-cut steaks are a house specialty. A legendary sandwich called the “Super Drew” (a play on Andrew's name) is an A-K Valley original.

A long original copper topped bar welcomes thirsty patrons. A remodel a few years back added warm tones, modern updates and the addition of a high wall separating the dining area from the lounge.

AJ's specializes in martinis and Moscow mules, with original drink specials created by Andrea.

Homemade soups, freshly prepared wings, specialty hot sandwiches created by Andrew and more than 17 appetizers are featured on an extensive menu offering something for every craving. Popular appetizers include Hot Buffalo Shrimp, Homemade Provolone Wedges, Sloppy Fries topped with mozzarella and gravy, House Fries with wing seasoning and homemade fresh whole jumbo wings by the half dozen or dozen.

AJ's occupies a 100-plus, year-old building in historic Vandergrift, with seating for about 50 patrons in the dining room and 24 in the bar.

Weekly themed dinner nights include Wing Night on Tuesdays, Mexican Night on Wednesdays and Asian Cuisine Night on Thursdays.

Fresh salmon arrives every Thursday and is a popular choice, says JoAnn.

Soups are homemade and are served by the cup, bowl or a quart to take home.

On a recent Thursday lunch visit, AJ's was about half full and a server greeted us warmly, as we settled into a booth.

Healthy options are abundant on AJ's menu. A Grilled Chicken Salad ($9.50) we ordered featured grilled diced chicken atop mixed greens, carrots, onions, tomatoes, beets, cucumbers and peppers. The salad was accompanied by baked potato and the chicken seasonings had a slight kick and spot on delicious flavor.

House specialties include the Bourbon Glazed Chicken Breast ($18.95) and this hearty helping features two chicken breasts served with portobello mushrooms, with a choice of two sides. Sides include: salad, potato, pasta, coleslaw, applesauce, cottage cheese, soup or vegetable.

AJ's lineup of sandwiches is impressive. There are more than 20 options to choose, including custom burgers, hoagies, beer-battered fish, Ruebens and steak and cheese. The Beef Sizzler ($5.95) caught our eye, and the sandwich arrived, served with chips. The sizzler loads up sliced ribeye, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato served on a fresh bun.

The famous AJ's signature sandwich is the “Super Drew Hoagie” ($21.95 for a 24-inch sandwich or $9.95 for a 10 inch). Served hot on a fresh garlic hoagie bun, this sandwich has bragging rights on size and taste — it is a behemoth. Sliced prime rib, imported ham, bacon bits, provolone and swiss cheese, fried onions and mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo and vinegar tempt the taste buds and fill the belly. Order and share this one with a hoagie buddy.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.