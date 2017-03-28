Wigle Whiskey celebrates 5 years
Anniversary celebration
Wigle Whiskey, 2401 Smallman St., Strip District, is celebrating its five-year anniversary with five weeks of events.
Events include an uncasking of five-year-old Barrel No 1, the first Wigle Whiskey barrel distilled, on April 7; “Paris in Pittsburgh” release party for Pennsylvania Pommeau, April 14; the debut of a new downtown Wigle Tasting Room at the Omni William Penn Hotel, April 21; ¡Fiesta! party welcoming a Mezcal barrel to the distillery from across the border, April 28; and Malt Malt! fourth annual barrel roll and season opening of the Wigle Whiskey Barrelhouse & Whiskey Garden, May 5.
Details: wiglewhiskey.com
Wine dinner
Habitat at Fairmont Pittsburgh, 510 Market St., Pittsburgh, will host a special wine dinner at 6 p.m. April 4.
Guests can enjoy wines from Buena Vista Winery, California's first premium winery founded in 1857 by Agoston Haraszthy, “The Count of Buena Vista.”
“The Count,” as played by character actor George Webber, will host a vivacious evening of entertainment while sharing the Sonoma winery's rich history and varietals. Executive chef Jason Dalling and pastry chef James Wroblewski have crafted a classic, five-course French menu to pair with the exclusive wines.
Cost is $95 per person. Reservations required.
Details: 412-773-8848 or habitatrestaurant.com
Pairing dinner
Tapped Brick Oven & Pour House, 6044 US Route 30 East, Hempfield, will host a wine pairing dinner at 7 p.m. April 13.
The theme of the five-course meal is wines of South America.
Cost is $45 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations required by April 10.
Details: 724-850-8277 or tappedoven.com
Block party
Market Street Grocery, 435 Market St., Pittsburgh, will host a block party from 6 to 10 p.m March 30.
The party is part of a series of events organized by Market St. Grocery in collaboration with Cody Baker featuring street food, speciality cocktails and drink specials and music held the last Thursday of each month from March through October.
Details: marketstreetgrocery.com
Station
Station, 4744 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield, will host an Allora Wine Group tasting and small plates dinner at 6 p.m. April 27.
Cost is $30 plus gratuity. The limited event is standing room only.
Details: 412-251-0540 or station4744.com
