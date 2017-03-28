Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food Drink

Latrobe Art Center serving up "Pizza & Brews"

Candy Williams | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Gabrielle “Gabi” Nastuck, director of Latrobe Art Center, has three good reasons why the community should support the Taste of the Neighborhood: “Pizza & Brews” fundraiser on March 31 at the arts center:

“Number one reason is for the cause —my kids,” she says. “Number two is for the food. Who doesn't love pizza? And number three is for the beer. You can't have pizza without beer!”

Nastuck says this is the third time the art center has sponsored a Taste of the Neighborhood fundraiser; the first two were big successes, reaching capacity at 200 guests.

“We did it three years ago in partnership with the Latrobe Revitalization Program and it was a sold-out event,” she says. “Then last year, we did another spin on the event with a Jimmy Buffet theme and different food vendors and again, another sold-out event.

“Everyone kept asking when we were going to have another and so this year we worked it into our calendar where we would have one per season,” Nastuck says. “Through social media and word of mouth, we will have another sold out event.”

The director says the fundraiser will benefit art educational programming for children with special needs at Latrobe Art Center, which includes a Buddy Art Program and an annual Champion of the Arts show featuring artwork from all 17 school districts in Westmoreland County from grades kindergarten through 12.

“In order to make these programs affordable to the students, we need to continue to raise funds and search for grants that will enable us to keep expanding on our programs,” Nastuck says. For special needs students, “art is therapy to them. It's their way of communicating.”

“What is most important to me is that they know when they walk through those doors of the art center, it's their time to express themselves freely and openly in a welcoming, encouraging atmosphere. That's what the art center is all about. My number one priority is my kids,” she says.

Local pizza shops and restaurants that will be participating in Pizza & Brews include Rosemary's Country Kitchen, Carasella's Pizza, Scotty G's Pizza, Sugar Shack, Fox's Pizza Den, Jioio's Pizza and Marco's Pizza. Latrobe Dairy Queen will provide dessert and the art center's cafe will have soft drinks available. All Saints Brewery and Four Seasons Brewery will provide beer.

Music will be provided by vocalist and guitarist Janie Wilcox, a music therapy student at Seton Hill University and guitar and voice instructor at Maestro Minds School of Music.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.