Latrobe Art Center serving up "Pizza & Brews"

Gabrielle “Gabi” Nastuck, director of Latrobe Art Center, has three good reasons why the community should support the Taste of the Neighborhood: “Pizza & Brews” fundraiser on March 31 at the arts center:

“Number one reason is for the cause —my kids,” she says. “Number two is for the food. Who doesn't love pizza? And number three is for the beer. You can't have pizza without beer!”

Nastuck says this is the third time the art center has sponsored a Taste of the Neighborhood fundraiser; the first two were big successes, reaching capacity at 200 guests.

“We did it three years ago in partnership with the Latrobe Revitalization Program and it was a sold-out event,” she says. “Then last year, we did another spin on the event with a Jimmy Buffet theme and different food vendors and again, another sold-out event.

“Everyone kept asking when we were going to have another and so this year we worked it into our calendar where we would have one per season,” Nastuck says. “Through social media and word of mouth, we will have another sold out event.”

The director says the fundraiser will benefit art educational programming for children with special needs at Latrobe Art Center, which includes a Buddy Art Program and an annual Champion of the Arts show featuring artwork from all 17 school districts in Westmoreland County from grades kindergarten through 12.

“In order to make these programs affordable to the students, we need to continue to raise funds and search for grants that will enable us to keep expanding on our programs,” Nastuck says. For special needs students, “art is therapy to them. It's their way of communicating.”

“What is most important to me is that they know when they walk through those doors of the art center, it's their time to express themselves freely and openly in a welcoming, encouraging atmosphere. That's what the art center is all about. My number one priority is my kids,” she says.

Local pizza shops and restaurants that will be participating in Pizza & Brews include Rosemary's Country Kitchen, Carasella's Pizza, Scotty G's Pizza, Sugar Shack, Fox's Pizza Den, Jioio's Pizza and Marco's Pizza. Latrobe Dairy Queen will provide dessert and the art center's cafe will have soft drinks available. All Saints Brewery and Four Seasons Brewery will provide beer.

Music will be provided by vocalist and guitarist Janie Wilcox, a music therapy student at Seton Hill University and guitar and voice instructor at Maestro Minds School of Music.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.