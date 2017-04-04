Ham and lamb are a must this time of year

Baked ham is a traditional meat served at the dinner table. Ham sales will be all over the markets since it's the best seller this time of year. For the best ham, talk to your butcher and find out about the fat content and the flavor additions so you can stay away from those that have water added to them.

Let's start with a favorite that uses a fully cooked, ready to heat and serve ham. Be careful to remove any plastic packaging material and to “trim” as needed. A thin layer of fat will increase the flavor.

Traditional Baked Ham

One ready to eat ham (about 15 pounds)

Glaze:

3 cups light brown sugar

1 cup Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon dry mustard

2 tablespoons orange juice

whole cloves

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Cut away any skin and any excess fat that surrounds the ham. Score the ham, cutting 1⁄ 2 inch into the meat in a diamond pattern on all sides, including the bottom. Stud the ham with cloves where the cuts intersect and place the ham, fat side up, on a rack in a large roasting pan. Pour 1 1⁄ 2 to 2 cups of water into the bottom of the pan, making sure the water doesn't touch the bottom of the ham. Cover the ham with foil and “tuck-in” the foil around the edges of the pan. Place the pan in the lower third of the oven and let it steam for 2 hours.

Prepare the glaze for the ham by combining the brown sugar, Dijon mustard, dry mustard and enough orange juice to create a paste that will be thin enough to spread.

After two hours,remove the ham from the oven. Raise the oven temperature to 350 degrees.

Turn the ham over and spread the glaze over the bottom of it. Return the ham uncovered, to the oven and let it bake until the glaze is golden, about 45 minutes.

Remove the ham from the oven and turn it over. Spread the remaining glaze over the top of the ham. Return the ham to the oven and continue to bake until the glaze on the top is golden and a meat thermometer registers at least 145 degrees (or temperature suggested on the labeling), about 45 minutes or so. Watch carefully and cover any dark areas of the glaze with foil to protect the ham. Allow the ham to “rest” for 20 minutes before carving.

• • •

Stuffed Leg of Lamb

(makes about 10 servings)

5 pound leg of lamb, trimmed of fat and boned

2 teaspoon safflower oil

1 large carrot, peeled and julienned

1 large zucchini, julienned

1 large yellow squash, julienned

1⁄ 2 cup dry sherry

1⁄ 3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1⁄ 2 teaspoon salt

freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

1 cup unsalted brown stock or chicken stock

2 teaspoon finely chopped onion or shallot

1 1⁄ 2 tablespoon cornstarch, mixed with 2 tablespoons water

To prepare the stuffing, heat a tablespoon of the oil in a large, oven proof skillet over medium heat. Add the carrot and saute for one to two minutes. Stir in the zucchini and yellow squash and saute' it, stirring often, and cook until the vegetables are barely tender. Remove from the heat and pour in two tablespoons of the sherry. Add the Parmesan cheese and toss the stuffing to mix it well.

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Spread out the boned leg of lamb on a clean work surface and season it with 1⁄ 4 teaspoon of the salt, a grind or two of pepper and half of the thyme. Spread the lamb with the vegetable mixture and roll it up as you would a jelly-roll. Tie the leg of lamb with butcher's twine to secure it.

Wipe out the skillet and heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in it over high heat. Add the lamb roll and brown it on all sides. Place the skillet in the preheated oven and roast the lamb until it is tender, about one hour. Lamb is best served when hot. Transfer the lamb roast to a platter and keep it in a warm place.

Discard the fat and set the skillet on the stove top over low-heat. Add the stock, the remaining thyme, chopped shallot or onion, and the remaining sherry to the skillet, then scrape the bottom with a wooden spoon to dissolve the caramelized roasting juices. Increase the heat to medium-high and boil until the liquid reduces until about a third of it remains, 7-10 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and whisk in the cornstarch mixture, stirring continuously. Cook the mixture, stirring until it has thickened, about a minute. Season the sauce with the remaining 1⁄ 4 teaspoon salt and some freshly ground black pepper.

Cut the roast into slices and pass the sauce in a gravy boat on the side.

• • •

Fresh asparagus is a spring favorite that will be in abundance during the holidays. This is a great appetizer or as a vegetable course. Roasting the vegetable is a great way to bring out the delicious flavor. You can trim the asparagus by cutting off the woody bottom part. For thick spears, use a vegetable peeler to peel within an inch or two of the top. This will help them cook evenly and be tender.

Roasted Asparagus Spears with Prosciutto

(makes about six servings)

18-20 thick asparagus spears, trimmed and peeled

extra-virgin olive oil for coating

9-10 paper-thin slices prosciutto, cut in half, lengthwise

freshly ground pepper

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Arrange the asparagus spears in an oiled, shallow pan just large enough to hold them comfortably.

Drizzle the asparagus with the olive oil and turn to coat. Wrap each spear with a piece of prosciutto and then sprinkle with pepper to taste.

Roast the asparagus, turning once with tongs, until the spears are tender-crisp, about 15 minutes.

Arrange the spears on a warmed platter and sprinkle with lemon zest and serve.

As always, enjoy.

David Kelly is a Tribune-Review freelance columnist. He has been sharing cooking tips and recipes in Culinary Corner for more than 23 years.