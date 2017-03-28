Doppelbock is THE beer of Lent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

My dinner plate one recent Friday was an embarrassment of Lenten fish fry riches. The battered fried cod overwhelmed its sandwich roll. Sides included pierogies and sauteed onions, sour cream, macaroni and cheese.

It was nearly everything I wanted. I knew to brace for disappointment when I got to the beer.

There would be no doppelbock.

Hey, I'm not complaining. I didn't go to St. Bernard's gourmet fish fry expecting to find taps of Troegenator, Optimator and Salvator. But I find it curious that doppelbock is so scarce during these holy weeks leading up to Easter. I would love to see it flowing in the streets like Guinness on St. Patrick's Day.

Doppelbock is THE beer to drink during Lent. It was consecrated so four centuries ago by Bavarian monks who committed themselves to the harsh servitude of a doppelbock-only diet during their 40-day fast.

That's right. They treated this rich, boozy, malt-forward lager like it was vitamin supplements. A caramel-colored 7 to 8 percent ABV broth that tastes like toasted nut bread ... if nut bread got you drunk.

Impossible? Nope. There have been some brave souls who have successfully sustained themselves on this diet, including a journalist in Iowa five years ago who wrote about the experience for his newspaper. He said he lost 25 pounds and gained mental clarity.

Good for him. Maybe not for everyone, though.

“I personally would not want to do that,” says Nick Rosich, head brewer at Penn Brewery. “When my diet lacks green leafy things my mood tends to go south. If I don't have sustenance and my blood sugar starts getting out of whack, I don't even like to be around myself.”

Penn is the only brewery I could find in Pittsburgh that makes a doppelbock with any sort of consistency. Ironically, it's not even for Lent. They sell it as a Christmas holiday release, the St. Nikolaus Bock Brewer's Reserve.

The Brewers' Reserve is a special beer. Penn sells the 22 oz. bottles with a crimson velvet gift bag, like Crown Royal. It's a deep mahogany color and tastes like whole-grain bread and dark stone fruit. At 9 percent ABV, it's nearly wine-strength. Rosich says it ages well, too.

“We did a vertical tasting from seven years back and we found that at about year five it hits its apex,” he says. “You're almost bordering into wine territory there. It starts picking up those plum kind of notes, sherry or port.”

There are a few other breweries who make doppelbock a staple of their rotation. The one most familiar to us in Pennsylvania would be Troegs, whose Troegenator has long been one of my favorites.

Doppelbock is never going to have the massive popular following of IPAs, but I've still wondered why more breweries don't make it, especially around Lent. It seems like a perfect beer to enjoy during the chilly transition to spring. Rosich offered a practical explanation.

“It's harder to brew,” he says.

Doppelbock is a lager, which means it ferments at lower temperatures and requires refrigeration equipment that many small breweries can't afford. Lagers also have longer maturation periods and tie up fermenting tanks for months when ales can be turned around in a matter of a week or two.

“A lot breweries won't even get into the lager territory, and if they do, they'll just dabble in it,” Rosich says. “To properly age it, we'll brew our St. Nick's Brewers' Reserve in the next couple weeks here. ... And then it will sit for about six months in maturation until we pull it.”

But it's not just that it's a tough beer to make. Consumers aren't really demanding it.

I discovered this on St. Patrick's Day when I stopped into a bar on the South Side after work to watch a little March Madness basketball. I was looking forward to my Friday fish fry dinner plans and so, fully in the Lenten spirit, I ordered arguably the world's premier doppelbock — Ayinger Celebrator.

I saw the bottle in the cooler behind the bar — sans the tiny plastic white goat that usually is hung around the neck — and asked the bartender for one.

“You know we still have it on tap,” he told me.

I was floored. On tap? Yes, please.

The pint he brought me was a golden froth — not the caramel-color I'd been expecting — and hop aromas exploded from the glass. It smelled delicious, but not even close to a malt-forward doppelbock. What followed was a puzzling exchange between me and the bartender before we realized he'd given me “Celebration,” the IPA from Sierra Nevada.

“I was confused,” he apologized. “Nobody orders Celebrator.”

Where, oh where, are the doppelbock evangelists? One of them is BJ Woodworth.

Woodworth is the 47-year-old pastor at the Open Door Church in Highland Park. Calling him an evangelist for doppelbock is probably an overstatement, but he definitely enjoys the style and loves its association with Lent. It's no coincidence that doppelbock will be the featured style at the first meeting for a beer tasting club he is starting April 7.

“It's probably one of the best malt-forward beers,” Woodworth says. “I'm typically a hop head, and I just find this beer to be so smooth and caramelly.”

Exploring the intersection of beer and religion is something of a passion for Woodworth, who is also a homebrewer. He took a sabbatical last year in which he visited a monastery and several breweries, and is actually teaching a continuing education class about beer at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.

Yet, even he struggles to imagine that 40 days of drinking doppelbock would be enjoyable.

“I can't imagine going to do prayers at six in the morning and trying to grab a pint and do quiet contemplation,” he says.

Here's the thing: the Lenten fast isn't supposed to be pleasant. Rosich raises this point. It's work. It's struggle. You're supposed to be emptying your body so that you can fill it with contemplation of Christ's struggle.

I suppose I'd rather go on a vegetarian or vegan fast, maybe cut out swearing or cheese or sweets, and keep enjoying doppelbock whenever the mood strikes me.

Hopefully that will be next Friday, with fried fish and pierogies.

Chris Fleisher drank only doppelbock for the hour or so it took to write this column. Follow him on Twitter at @brewsreporter.