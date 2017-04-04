A culinary tour of the best America has to offer

To celebrity chef Mario Batali, America is a melting pot of Manhattan clam chowder, Chicago deep-dish pizza and Natchitoches meat pies. It's Southern fried chicken, Western omelets, San Diego fish tacos and Texas State Fair corn dogs.

Batali's latest collection of recipes is a culinary road map of the U.S., a tribute to generations of home cooking and treasured family recipes.

What's the best way to discover America? Not by frequenting local souvenir stands or tourist traps, but by having a bite at local diners and restaurants, says Batali, who's traveled to many regions in his years of food samplings

The restaurateur and co-host of the daytime cooking-themed talk show “The Chew” is on the road again, promoting his latest work, “Big American Cookbook: 250 Favorite Recipes from Across the USA” (Grand Central Life & Style, $40).

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Smith Island Cake

How did a tiny island near the southern tip of Maryland become known for a cake? The cake is made up of an inordinate number of slim layers of cake separated by thin layers of frosting. A lot of flavor combinations are available, but this yellow cake with chocolate icing is the one that became the state's official dessert. Serves 8 to 10

For the cake:

1 1⁄ 2 cups sugar

For the frosting:

1 cup cream

24 ounces semisweet chocolate chips

13 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into chunks

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1⁄ 2 cup sour cream

Preheat the oven to 350. Spray as many 9-inch round cake pans as you have with cooking spray.

In a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, cream together the sugar and butter. Add the eggs, one at a time, and beat until smooth. Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt, and gradually add to the egg mixture. With the mixer running, slowly pour in the milk and vanilla and mix until smooth.

Pour 1⁄ 2 cup batter into each pan and spread evenly using an offset spatula. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until set (the cake will not take on much color). Turn the cakes out on to a cooling rack and cool. Repeat until you use all the batter to make 10 cakes.

Amish Beef and Noodles

The Amish community in central Pennsylvania gets a lot of pop culture attention, but there are also plenty of adherents in a pocket of Ohio and northern Indiana, where this dish is popular. The broth is almost miraculously rich and delightful. Serves 4 to 6.

1 beef chuck roast, 3 to 4 pounds, preferably bone-in

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 large onion, quartered

5 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 large carrots, chopped into ½-inch half-moons

4 stalks celery, chopped

1 bunch fresh parsley, leaves and stems separated

2 bay leaves

8 cups water

1 (1-pound) package egg noodles, preferably hand-cut Amish noodles

Preheat the oven to 325. Season the roast with a liberal amount of salt and pepper on all sides.

In a large, deep pot or Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Sear the meat, deeply browning it on each side for 5 to 6 minutes, about 25 minutes total. Add the onion, garlic, half the carrots, half the celery, the parsley stems, and the bay leaves to the pot, then the water. Bring to a boil and cover.

Transfer to the oven and bake for 3 hours. Carefully lift roast from the pan and put on a platter. With a slotted spoon, remove the parsley stems, onion, bay leaves and any of the other vegetables that may come up with them. Add the remaining carrots and celery to the pot and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Add the noodles and cook until tender, 7 to 10 minutes, adding more water if necessary. The noodles should soak up most of the liquid and be left coated in the remaining broth. Chop or shred the meat, discarding any bones. Season the meat with salt and black pepper, then return it to the pot. Stir and serve, garnished with chopped parsley leaves.

U.P. Pasties

When copper mines were being developed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula in the mid-1800s, Cornish immigrants lent their expertise to teach the locals the ins and outs of the job. Apparently, that extended to lunch, and the Cornish Pasty, a pocket-size meat-and-vegetable hand pie, became the U.P. Pasty. Pasties are often served with canned gravy, but I like them with ketchup. Makes 8 pasties.

1 pounds ground beef

8 ounces ground pork

1½ cups grated rutabaga (may sub potato)

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 medium carrots, finely chopped

2 tablespoons sour cream

1½ teaspoons minced fresh rosemary

¾ teaspoon coarse sea salt plus more for seasoning

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 recipes Basic Pie Crust (below)

1 large egg, beaten with 1 tablespoon water

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line two baking sheets with silicone mats or parchment paper.

In a large bowl, combine the beef, pork, rutabaga, onion, carrots, sour cream, rosemary, salt and pepper and mix well.

Divide the dough into 8 equal pieces and roll each into a 7-inch round. Mound one-eighth of the filling onto each crust, fold the crust into a half-moon, and crimp the edge closed. With the tip of a small, sharp knife, poke each pie 2 or 3 times to vent. Arrange the pies on the baking sheets.

Brush the pasties with the egg wash and sprinkle with salt. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until golden brown. Serve immediately, pack for lunch, or freeze.

Basic Pie Crust

Makes two 9-inch deep-dish pie crusts, or 1 double crust

3½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

1½ cups (3 sticks) very cold unsalted butter, cut into small cubes

½ cup ice water, or more as needed

In a large bowl, combine flour, salt, and baking powder. Add the butter and toss to coat in the flour, then mix with a pastry blender—or the back of a fork, though that will take longer—until the butter is cut into tiny bits and incorporated through the dough. Add 6 tablespoons of the ice water and mix in until the dough just comes together, adding more water a tablespoonful at a time, if necessary. (The ingredients can be mixed in a food processor, but should be done in two batches.)

Dust a work surface with flour and turn the dough out of the bowl. Cut it in half and form 2 discs. Dust them with more flour, then wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 2 days.

When ready to roll out the crust, dust your work surface and use a rolling pin to roll out the dough to at least 12 inches across. Carefully line a pie pan with the dough and cut away any excess hanging over the sides. Refrigerate the crust until ready to fill. The second disc can be used for another pie, or as a top crust in double-crusted pies.