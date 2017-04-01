Try your hand at this tasty flatbread crust, topped with new flavor combinations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Is there really a difference between flatbread pizza and regular pizza?

Flatbread tends to be a thinner crust that's formed in a more rectangular form and is topped with a more inspired choice of toppings. You are more likely to find them on the menu in gastropubs.

But pizza can be ordered in thin crust. Even your neighborhood pizza shops lists specialty gourmet pizzas with their own ingenious combinations.

Flatbread pizza can also be found with crusts that go beyond yeast-raised dough. They can be made with naan, an Indian flatbread, or pita, for example.

Of course, we can also argue that wonderful pizza can be made on French bread or English muffins.

But does it really matter?

Pizza — flatbread, deep dish, thin crust, stuffed crust — is loved by all. The only argument might be what kind of sauce, topping and cheese to add for the perfect finish.

Try your hand making these flatbread pizzas with delicious options in a wide range of flavors.

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Flatbread Pizza Crust

This recipe comes from Fleischman's Yeast.

While a pizza stone is preferred for making flat bread, you can also use a heavy baking sheet. Preheat the baking sheet in a 500-degree oven for 10 minutes. Transfer rolled flat bread to hot baking sheet using the directions above for transferring the dough to a pizza stone.

1 to 1 1⁄ 2 cups all-purpose flour

3⁄ 4 cup cake flour

1 envelope Fleischmann's Pizza Crust Yeast OR Fleischmann's RapidRise Yeast

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

3⁄ 4 cup very warm water, 120-130 degrees (If you don't have a thermometer, water should feel very warm to the touch.)

Cornmeal

Toppings

Preheat oven to 500 degrees. Place pizza stone on lowest rack in oven during preheating.

Combine 1 cup all-purpose flour, cake flour, undissolved yeast, sugar and salt in a bowl. Add water and mix until well blended, about 1 minute. Add additional flour, if needed, to form a soft dough.

Knead on a floured surface, adding additional flour if necessary, until smooth and elastic, about 4 minutes. (To knead the dough, add just enough flour to the dough and your hands to keep the dough from sticking. Flatten dough and fold it toward you. Using the heels of your hands, push the dough away with a rolling motion. Rotate dough a quarter turn and repeat the “fold, push and turn” steps. Keep kneading the dough until it is smooth and elastic. Use a little more flour if dough becomes too sticky, always working the flour into the ball of the dough.)

Divide dough into 8 equal size portions. Cover dough while working with individual portions. (If not using Pizza Yeast, allow dough to rest for 10 minutes.)

Roll 1 portion of dough on floured surface into a 12-inch-by-4-inch rectangle. The dough should be extremely thin at this point.

Place flat bread on a well-floured or cornmeal-dusted pizza peel, flat baking sheet or the back side of a jelly roll pan. Parchment paper (not waxed paper) also works. Make sure the flatbread moves freely.

Add desired toppings to the flatbread.

To bake, slide the flatbread off the pizza peel or baking sheet onto the preheated stone that is still in the oven. Use a long-handled spatula to help transfer the bread if needed. Bake 3 to 5 minutes or until flat bread is lightly browned.

When the flatbread is done, remove it from the oven with a pizza peel. You can also use a spatula or tongs to gently transfer the flat bread to a cutting board, pizza pan or cookie sheet for serving.

Repeat with remaining dough portions. Any unused dough can be stored in the freezer until later use; wrap each portion individually in plastic wrap. Store up to 2 weeks in freezer. Thaw at room temperature about 20 minutes or in refrigerator about 1 hour.

Allow the oven to cool before removing the pizza stone and follow the manufacturer's directions for cleaning.

Makes 8 flatbreads

Topping ideas

Once you decide on the crust – your own homemade dough; purchased flatbread crust, such as naan or pita; or purchased dough — your flatbread pizza can be topped to order.

Here are ways to experience the best ingredients in terrific flavor combinations. Adjust and experiment to find your favorite.

Sausage and Peppers: Brown sweet or hot sausage and drain of fat. Spread crust with pizza sauce and top with sausage and a mix of pickled sweet and hot peppers. Sprinkle with grated mozzarella and Monterey Jack cheese. Bake.

Black and Blue: Caramelize thin-sliced onion in olive oil Brush crust with olive oil. Top with onions and thin slices of ripe pears. Sprinkle with blue cheese and drizzle with balsamic vinegar and bake.

Tex-Mex: Cook ground meat with taco seasoning and spread on crust. Top with sliced bell peppers and onions and tomatoes. Sprinkle with grated cheddar cheese and bake. Before serving, top with salsa and sour cream.

Camembert, Date and Pancetta: Cook pancetta or thick bacon in a large skillet over medium-high heat for about 3 minutes. Add thinly sliced shallots and cook about 5 minutes longer or until caramelized. Drain on paper towels. Top flatbread with pancetta-shallots mixture, dot with pitted dates and thin wedges of Camembert cheese. Sprinkle with sliced almonds and bake.

Grilled Cheese and Tomato: Spread dough with pizza sauce and top with cheddar cheese.

Parmesan Rosemary: Mince garlic and add to olive oil in a small bowl. Brush dough with olive oil. Top with fresh chopped rosemary and freshly grated parmesan cheese.

BLT: Cook bacon and break into bite-size pieces. Spread dough with pizza sauce, top with halved cherry tomatoes, bacon and blue cheese crumbles. Bake. Serve with Romaine salad on the side.

Pulled Pork: Spread dough with barbecue sauce, top with shredded pulled pork, thinly sliced green onions and grated fontina cheese. Bake. Serve with a side of cole slaw.

Porky Pineapple: Cook bacon and drain on paper towels. Spread dough with onion marmalade, top with well-drained pineapple slices, green onions and sliced Camembert cheese. Bake. Top with toasted flaked sweetened coconut before serving.