Dining News: Eddie V's offers Easter, Mother's Day brunches

Eddie V's

Eddie V's, 501 Grant St., Pittsburgh, will welcome guests for Easter and Mother's Day brunches.

On April 16 and May 14, brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in addition to the regular menu.

For the appetizer course, guests can choose between menu items such as thinly sliced smoked salmon served with capers and pickled red onions or crisp fried green tomatoes served with fresh lump crab. Guests can then select from a range of offerings for the main course, including lobster quiche, pan-seared steak and eggs, shrimp and grits, or Alaskan King Crab omelet with three-citrus hollandaise.

Brunch concludes with dessert choices, such as a bananas Foster cake with butter pecan ice cream or seasonal berries with fresh baked cookies. The menu also includes fresh-baked cinnamon rolls to share.

Brunch is accompanied by the restaurant's award-winning wine list of more than 300 selections, as well special cocktails such as mimosas, bellinis and Bloody Marys for $8.

Cost is $49 per person and $15 for children.

Details: 412-391-1714 or eddiev.com

Habitat

Habitat at Fairmont Pittsburgh, 510 Market St., Downtown, will host Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 16.

Executive chef Jason Dalling has prepared a seasonal brunch menu of breakfast dishes, salads, carving stations and tapas-style entrees for the holiday.

Traditional Easter desserts and unique spring flavors fill pastry chef James Wroblewski's sweets buffet. During brunch, guests can enjoy live entertainment by the Daniel May Trio.

Brunch is $79 per person plus tax, $39 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for age 5 and younger.

Details: 412-773-8848 or habitatrestaurant.com

DeNunzio's

DeNunzio's Restaurant will host Easter brunch at all three of its locations April 16.

The Jeannette location, 700 Lowry Ave., will host brunch from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while the Mon‑roeville location, 2644 Mosside Blvd., and Latrobe location at Arnold Palmer Airport will host brunch from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations are encouraged.

Details: denunzios.com

Bach & Brews

East End Brewing, 147 Julius St., Larimer, will host Bach & Brews from 6 to 8:30 p.m. April 9.

Guests can enjoy a mini live performance by members of the Bach Choir of Pittsburgh and try out East End's craft beer creations including the signature drink of the evening, the “Bach Bock.” A variety of wines and soft drinks will be available, and the PGH Po'boy truck will be on site.

The event will feature a silent and live auction, “beer pong” raffle and more.

Tickets are $40, $35 advance, and include admission and two drinks. VIP tickets are $75 in advance and include early admission, a half-hour guided tour of the brewery with ingredient tasting and beer sampling, all-you-can-drink (responsibly) for the evening and a 32-ounce growler to take home filled with a beer of choice.

Proceeds benefit the Bach Choir of Pittsburgh.

Details: eastendbrewing.com

Lidia's

Lidia's, 1400 Smallman St. in the Strip District, will host Easter Sunday brunch April 16.

The menu includes fresh fruits, salads, an artichoke and roasted pepper fritatta, duck and potato hash, ravioli, manicotti, rainbow trout, roast leg of lamb, chicken breast parmigiana, salmon, beef and pork cabbage rolls, roast beef shank and ricotta cheesecake.

A children's brunch menu also is available with items priced at $16.

The cost is $40 per person.

Details: 412-552-0150 or lidias-pittsburgh.com

Spring fling dinner

The Terrace Room at the Omni William Penn, Pittsburgh, will host a spring fling dinner at 6 p.m. April 21.

The menu includes farmer's goat cheese with local herbs and caviar borages paired with Meiomi Rose; smoked breads with smoked butter and smoked salt with Meiomi Chardonnay; mushroom trip of morel, maitake, chanterelle, watercress, roasted shallot puree and pickled ramps with Meiomi Chardonnay; housemade rhubarb sorbet with Meiomi Pinot Noir; grilled artichoke salad with Kim Crawford Spitfire Sauvignon Blanc; Elysian Farms lamb chop with Charles Smith Boom Boom Syrah; frog leg croquet with Kung Fu Girl Riesling; and dessert tasting.

The cost is $109 plus tax and gratuity.

Details: 412-553-5235 or omnihotels.com

Sharing Knives

As part of its recurring collaborative dinner series, Whitfield at Ace Hotel, 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty, will host “Neighbors Dinner With Jamilka Borges” at 7 p.m. April 19.

Borges of East Liberty's Spoon will join chef Beth Zozula for a dinner inspired by their mothers and grandmothers.

The cost is $75 with an optional $25 wine pairing. Reservations required.

Details: 412-626-3090 or whitfieldpgh.com

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

In honor of National Autism Awareness Month, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, with multiple Pittsburgh-area locations, will donate a portion of sales from every glass and bottle of Kendall-Jackson chardonnay sold during April to the Dan Marino Foundation.

For over 25 years, the foundation has been a leader in innovation and change, empowering individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities.

NFL Hall of Fame legend Dan Marino is a partner in Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza.

Anthony's guests are encouraged to share photos on social media using the hashtag #CheersForACause.

Details: acfp.com

