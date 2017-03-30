Pittsburgh Pirates debut pierogi 'Pizza Penny' and a spread of new foods

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Pirates added to their lineup Thursday in the "Great Pierogi Race," announcing the addition of Pizza Penny, the second female in the group of pierogis that races between innings.

Foods — the real kind and in costume form — were the focus of a sneak peek the Pirates offered to reporters at PNC Park in anticipation of the new season.

The Pirates' season begins on the road April 3 at Boston before the team returns to PNC Park for the home opener at 1:05 p.m. April 7.

On that day, fans will be treated to some new food and beverage options. While the players spent the offseason fine-tuning their games, chef Adam Holt of Levy Restaurants was perfecting the menu for the Club and Suite level beginning with the house made Bavarian soft pretzel – his favorite – smoked kielbasa sliders, honey-grilled watermelon caprese salad and delicious desserts, including a five-layer rainbow cake.

"There is nothing better than a warm, soft pretzel at a baseball game," Holt said of the hand-crafted salted and cinnamon sugar dusted pretzel twist and mini knots. "We really focused on special offerings this season."

The honey grilled watermelon caprese salad consists of field greens, tomatoes, mozzarella, basil clover honey, and balsamic reduction. The smoked kielbasa sliders are topped with sauerkraut, spicy mustard, pepper jack cheese on mini onion rolls.

There will be a wide selection of pizzas – brick oven cooked hand-stretched dough, fired at 700 degrees in the 5,000-pound stone oven on the Pittsburgh Baseball Club Level. The club will continue to offer Silverstar sausages paired and Bridges Burgers. There will be a rotating burger special during each homestand.

In the general concessions area, new this year is The Market, a section behind Section 118 that will offer rotating menus during each homestand. It will have grab-and-go area featuring items such as chicken Caesar salad, cucumber sandwiches and hummus, veggies and pita plate. There will be stations of slow-cooked short rib macaroni and cheese and a hand-carved house made porchetta sandwich, which has arugula, tomatoes and lemon-caper mayo spread on Breadworks ciabatta. Future menus include crab doughnuts and crispy pork belly haluskis.

The popular Sweet Spot has been relocated to behind Section 107 and will include Isaly's hard-scoop and soft-serve ice creams.

The Rivertowne Brewing Hall of Fame Club will have a wide selection of Rivertowne Brewing craft beers as well as RT Lager, Jah Mon and It's Always a Home Game.

Food options include buffalo'd cauliflower, an ultimate vegan burger and bacon wrapped char dog. Street potatoes are crispy fried potatoes, topped with chorizo, queso fresco, chipotle mayo and fresh cilantro.

The Riverwalk Grill in Section 144 offers the cracker jack and mac dog – a foot long all-beef hot dog topped with macaroni and cheese, salted caramel sauce, fried jalapenos on naan bread and served with Cracker Jacks.

The Just4U area in Section 130 has toasted tofu, gluten free chips and cheese and a grilled veggie power chop.

"All of these options are for an enhanced fan experience, " says Pirates president Frank Coonelly. "We want PNC Park to be the cool place to be."