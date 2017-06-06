Indulge in a farm-to-fork dinner infused with lavender at 1824 Walker Farmhouse in Allegheny Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nestled on a picturesque 20-acre farm in Allegheny Township is David and Audrey Ann Krzeminski's 1824 Walker Farmhouse.

The rolling hills are the setting to Audrey Ann's great-great-great grandfather's (Jonathon Walker) ancestral home, which the couple relocated from Saxonburg over a five-year period.

The Krzeminskis frequently host workshops, special events and sell antiques and primitives on the grounds. The couple farm the land, growing and selling lavender, and will host the first Farm To Table Lavender Dinner on June 17.

This farm-to-fork dinner will showcase a lavender-infused menu prepared with fresh local farm cuisine — all inspired by the lavender fields Audrey Ann saw in France when she was a teenager.

Since then, she has always dreamed of owning her own lavender field.

“Lavender fields were not really a thing in the U.S.,“ Audrey Ann says. “Three years ago David and I went on a vacation to Carousel Farms in Mechanicsville, and visited a lavender farm. We both thought this was something we would love to do together.”

The couple embarked on a lavender quest of sorts. This dinner has been two years in the planning, Audrey Ann says.

“We went to every lavender farm we could find in Ohio, Maryland and Pennsylvania,” she says.

Lavender is a versatile herb.

“Lavender can be used for decorations, cooking and medicinal reasons,” says “Farmer Dave,” as he is affectionately called by his wife. “Farming lavender gives me enjoyment to work with the land and have an end result that is pretty and smells good too.”

The Krzeminskis work side by side on their land and planted 100 Grosso variety lavender plants in 2015. The plants are harvested by hand when they bud and dry for a year hanging upside down in a shed.

Audrey Ann has researched farm to table dinners across the region for months, and says this lavender theme is the first of its kind in the Alle-Kiski Valley area.

“We live in a beautiful area that is sort of like a sleeping beauty,” Audrey Ann says. “This is our first dinner, and people are already asking if we will have a fall dinner.”

The goal of the dinner is twofold: to promote lavender and agriculture in general locally and to raise funds for an agricultural scholarship, to benefit a high school student, given by 1824 Walker Farmhouse.

The Krzeminskis originally planned for a small dinner, but ticket demand called for renting a larger tent and increasing the number of tickets offered to 60. Tickets are still available.

Guests will enjoy a family-style dinner featuring numerous courses with recipes from the Provence region of France, known for its lavender farms. Linen-draped tables and a deluxe tent will provide shelter in case of rain.

The main entree, Chicken Provencal, will be accompanied by freshly baked French breads from Lawerenceville bakery, La Gourmandine. Five Starr Catering has collaborated with Audrey Ann, focusing on lavender dishes and sides.

“This menu has a French lavender flair,” she says. “I tested the chicken recipe myself six times to make sure.”

Wondering what a meal infused with lavender tastes like?

“Many people don't realize that you can cook with lavender and herbs and (the food) won't taste like soap,” Audrey Ann says. “It is a mild herb taste.”

Dinner guests will receive a complimentary glass of wine from Wooden Door Winery, with additional wine available for purchase the entire evening.

Live entertainment by Barbary Wine, a local band specializing in Celtic, American and Irish music, performs from 6 to 9 p.m.

All ages are welcome.

“I love to entertain,” Audrey Ann says. “I want this to be a unique and memorable experience ­— a getaway night that is local.”

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.