Food Drink

Stamp your flavor passport at North Side's Huszar

Laura Zorch | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Laura Zorch
Some of the dishes offered at Huszar on Pittsburgh's North Side include a side of potatoes (front) and paprikash.

The first thing I see upon entering Huszar is a curious creature perched high above the bar: a rabbit grasping a rifle. This taxidermy relic is Musz Musz, an affectionate term for rabbit in Hungarian, the restaurant's mascot. Musz Musz made the trip to Pittsburgh years ago; a souvenir purchased by Huszar's owners, Michael and Judy Torma, in a taxidermy shop near the home they keep in Hungary.

“There is a catch phrase in Hungary: ‘Let's not let the rabbit carry the gun,' ” Judy says. Well the rabbit is carrying the gun here, and I am a fan already.

Huszar opened its doors to the North Side a little over a year ago as a bar with light food. The spot had been the Recovery Room, which Judy inherited from her parents, Steven and Emerencia Banai, who arrived in the United States in 1956 as refugees from the Hungarian Revolution.

“When my parents passed away, I wasn't able to let go of the Hungarian connection that they provided me,” Judy says. She set out to create an authentic Hungarian eatery here in Pittsburgh. “I'm not an expert in owning a restaurant, but I'm an expert in being Hungarian.”

The menu, now robust with full-on dinner service, is built off this love for Hungary and tradition. Chef Peter Kuracs, a native of Judy's family's hometown in Hungary, came to Pittsburgh to develop Huszar's menu. The selections are authentic and hefty, reflecting pub fare you'd find in small Hungarian villages. Stamp your flavor passport, because this place is serving up tastiness.

For starters, try the Rantott Sajt, two wheels of fried cheese served with tartar dressing and rice. I can say with certainty that I have never combined these three elements, but it is a fun bite. It helps that this is the best white rice I've ever tasted — plump and a perfect consistency. Other starters include a platter of meats and imported cheeses as well as a chicken crepe with paprikash sauce.

Several soups are on offer like goulash of beef with potatoes and tomatoes and a creamed onion soup with homemade croutons. For Judy, the Husleves Daragaluskaval, a chicken soup, hits home.

“Every Sunday at our house, we had this chicken noodle soup, but with all of the chicken and vegetables pulled out.” For the meat and vegetables added in, opt for the Husleves Gazdagon.

Entrees feature a variety of dish styles and meats such as pork, chicken and steak. Pork in potato pancake breading is served alongside crispy potatoes; chicken paprikash, a stewed chicken in sour cream paprika sauce, is poured over tiny dumplings; sirloin steak is paired with a tomato-pepper stew; and the list goes on and deliciously on.

Vegetarians can find solace in equally quality fare such as egg noodles in sour cream and the outstanding potato pancake the size of a dinner plate. I recommend the paprikash and the potato pancake — but bring a friend, these dishes are large. If eating light is of the essence, you should probably go home.

But, truly, don't leave! And don't leave before trying dessert. It is a must here. I tried the Kremes, a layered masterpiece of lady lock dough, custard and whipped cream. This creamy and flaky pastry is easily one of the best desserts found in Pittsburgh. The Kremes and the chocolate torte cake, with buttercream icing, journey from a traditional Hungarian bakery in Cleveland. Judy makes the trek every other Wednesday to fetch the treats. The other desserts, including crepes and a strudel, are made in-house.

With Musz Musz looking on, I pack up my heaps of leftovers and begin to plan my next visit to this new gem of the 'Burgh that banks on tradition instead of trend.

“Every day, people come in here and want to talk about their parents and grandparents,” Judy says. “I knew there would be other people such as myself that would be seeking out a connection to the past.”

Laura Zorch is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

