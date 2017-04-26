Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food Drink

Spice Affair fills a void with delightful Indian food
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Jan Pakler
Spice Affair owner Harprett Pabla shows some of the popular dinners served at the Aspinwall location including Tandori chicken, karahi aloo gobhi (cauliflower and potatoes), samosa chat, garlic naan and a mango lassi.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Fox Chapel graduate is carrying on his family's traditional Indian cuisine at the Spice Affair in Aspinwall.

The owner, Harprett Pabla, 35, of Indiana Township fills a void where there are large Indian populations in the Fox Chapel School District and Hampton.

His family owns People's Indian Restaurant on Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood.

For Pabla, his venture is distinctive in a sea of gourmet American bistros. Indeed, the Indian restaurant adds much needed diversity to the culinary offerings at the gateway of Pittsburgh's North Hills.

“The other restaurants have more of a competition among each other,” he says. “For us, if people are sick of burgers and pasta, come here.”

In the heart of Aspinwall's business district, Spice Affair's Brilliant Avenue address, previously home to Franco's and Luma, offers one of best positioned porches for outdoor dining, which will no doubt be a summer destination when a mango lassi ($3), a bright and sweet yogurt elixir, will hit the spot.

Spice Affair offers an expansive menu with vegetarian and non-vegetarian entrees.

Of course, a great way to sample the variety of the richly spiced and fragrant cuisine is to dine during the restaurant's daily lunch buffet, running from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

But a leisurely dinner is also a good way to go we recently found. The more than 120 moderately priced menu items allow for extra side dishes.

The vegetable platter ($9) appetizer offered a variety of taste sensations, from the crispy fried samosa stuffed with a savory potato and pea filling to pakoras, fritters made with spiced potatoes or peppers or vegetables. The hearty choice requires you to assess your capacity to make it to the main entree.

The Tandoori breads are varied as well, from onion to garlic to paneer, a homemade cheese stuffing, as well as nut, meat and green chili stuffings.

The Tandoori chicken half ($11) is served with a generous portion of onion and green peppers with that familiar spicy and salty undercurrent bathed in that vibrant crimson color.

The mushroom mattar ($10), with long-grain basmati rice, features green peas and mushrooms cooked in a mild curry sauce. The entree was smooth and nicely balanced with the earthy mushroom flavor not overtaken by the spicy sauce.

The grated coconut sauce of the fish malabari ($14) nicely tamed the chunks of boneless salmon in a flavorful thick sauce, perfect over rice or with naan.

If you are aching for Indian food but can't get out, delivery is available within a 3-mile radius. Spice Affair does not have a bar, but BYOB is welcome.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.