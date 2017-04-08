Easter Brunch: In advance, in demand, individual

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Easter brunch is a perfectly civilized time for a meal. Breakfast is too early — getting everyone dressed, going to church, hiding baskets — and you're too full of chocolate bunnies by dinner time.

Brunch is, in a word, lovely.

And it's all the lovelier when most of the work can be done the day before. There's no reason for frenzied cooking, a sink full of dishes and smudged makeup when your guests show up.

We've gathered a collection of recipes that can be prepared a day ahead so you can maintain your serenity. You can add a baked ham — which just needs a warm up — for the meat lovers, plenty of fresh fruit (cut up the day before), juice and mimosas.

Set your table the day before with your pretty linens and tie off napkins with pastel ribbons. Have your serving bowls, platters and utensils in hand and note which go with which dish to avoid a last-minute scramble.

Make sure you have plenty of ice, mixers and coffee cream. Dust and refill your bunny salt and pepper shakers with freshly ground pepper and salt.

Decorate your table with bowls of colorful Easter eggs and spring flowers. Have music ready to cue up and a smooth-listening, jazz-brunch effect.

With all the prep work done the day ahead, you will sleep better and awake refreshed to truly welcome your family with open arms and elegant composure.

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Stuffed French Toast

30-36 (½-inch) slices of French bread or baguette (12 ounces)

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup strawberry preserves

8 eggs

1 ½ cups milk

1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple, not drained

¼ cup orange juice

2 teaspoons freshly grated orange peel

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon salt

Powdered sugar

Spread half of the bread slices with cream cheese and strawberry preserves. Top with remaining bread slices to make little sandwiches. Arrange sandwiches in greased 13-inch-by-9-inch glass baking dish.

Whisk eggs in medium bowl until foamy. Stir in milk, pineapple, orange juice, orange peel, vanilla and salt. Slowly pour over egg mixture bread. Press bread into egg mixture.

Cover and refrigerate 1 hour or overnight.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake in center of oven until puffed, golden, and knife inserted near center comes out clean, about 45-50 minutes.

Sprinkle with powdered sugar, slice and serve.

Makes 8 servings.

Muffin Tin Stratas

Cooking spray

1 tablespoon butter

1 ½ cups small broccoli florets

1⁄ 3 cup chopped onion

5 cups French or Italian bread, cut in ¾-inch pieces

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded Italian cheese blend

5 eggs

1 cup half-and-half

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Generously spray 12 muffin cups with cooking spray.

Heat butter in large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add broccoli and onion. Cook 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove to medium bowl. Add bread and cheese. Toss to mix.

Beat eggs, half-and-half, salt and black pepper in a small bowl until blended. Pour over bread mixture and toss gently to coat. Place about ½ cup bread mixture into each muffin cup.

Cover and refrigerate 1 hour or overnight.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until puffed, golden, and knife inserted near center comes out clean. Loosen stratas with thin knife and serve.

Makes 12 stratas or 6 servings.

Blueberry Muffins

1 ¾ cup all-purpose flour

1⁄ 3 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1 beaten egg

¾ cup milk

¼ cup canola oil

¾ cup fresh of frozen blueberries

1 teaspoon finely shredded lemon peel

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Make a well in the center. Combine egg, milk, oil and lemon peel in a separate bowl. Add all at once to dry ingredients. Stir until just moistened; batter should be lumpy. Fold in blueberries.

Fill muffin tin with paper cups. Spoon in batter to about 2⁄ 3 full.

Bake about 20 minutes or until golden. Remove from pans while warm.

Makes 10-12 muffins.

Breakfast Parfaits

This is a pretty addition to your buffet. If you don't have parfait glasses, make them in wine glasses.

Granola

Sliced strawberries (or substitute the berries of your choice)

Vanilla yogurt

Layer the ingredients in a parfait glass. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate overnight.

Cream Puffs

This elegant, yet simple, dessert is a crowd pleaser. No one needs to know how easy it is to make yourself. Make the puffs a day ahead, then fill just before serving to keep them from getting soggy. This recipe is adapted from “Joy of Cooking.”

1⁄ 2 cup all-purpose flour, sifted

1⁄ 4 cup water

1⁄ 4 cup whole milk

4 tablespoons ( 1⁄ 2 stick) unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1⁄ 4 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

2 cups vanilla pudding, prepared

Mandarin oranges, berries, for garnish

Powdered sugar

In medium sauce pan, combine the water, milk, butter and salt. Bring the mixture to a full boil over medium heat. Add the flour all at once, stirring vigorously with a wooden spoon until the mixture pulls away from the sides of the pan. Continue to cook and stir the mixture for about 1 minute to eliminate excess moisture.

Transfer to a bowl and let cool for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Beat in 1 egg at a time with a wooden spoon, or on low speed with a mixture.

Make sure the mixture is smooth before adding the next egg. Beat the dough until it is smooth and shiny.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees, with a rack positioned in the lower third of the oven.

On an ungreased baking sheet, spoon out about ¼ cup dough for each puff, making 15 in all.

Bake the puffs for 15 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees and continue to bake until golden brown and very firm to the touch, 20 to 25 minutes more.

Turn off the oven. Poke the bottom of each puff, turn upside down on the baking sheet, and let dry in the oven for 10 minutes. Remove to a rack and let cool to room temperature.

When ready to serve, slice the tops off, spoon in the pudding, dot with oranges or berries, and add with puff top. Dust with powdered sugar and serve.

Makes 15 servings.