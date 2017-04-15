Fuss-free: Easy cleanup an added benefit of dinners cooked in one pan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

You can cook a meal on a sheet pan, simmer an entrée in a skillet, or prepare dinner in a roasting pan.

It's a fun, trendy way to prepare delicious meals – without ending up with a sink full of pots and pans.

Cook's Country and America's Test Kitchen puts the theory to the test with modern recipes that never sacrifice flavor. “One-Pan Wonders” ($27.95) entices home cooks with streamlined techniques and innovative methods to create appealing meals your family will love.

Part of the strategy to shorten ingredient lists and keep dishes tasty is choosing ingredients that pack a delicious punch. Heating spices in oil can elevate flavor, too, by releasing their aromatic oils. The aroma alone will draw your family to the kitchen.

Recipes look at cooking in stages. Some ingredients go in sooner, others are removed earlier, so all the components reach the right temperature and cooking time.

Finishing dishes is another area of reaching culinary perfection. Rich sauces, piquant herbs, bubbling cheese and browned potatoes give a recipe that added pizzazz.

For techniques beyond sheet pans, skillets and roasting pans, “One-Pan Wonder” includes chapters on dutch ovens, casseroles and slow cookers. The tips and advice we've come to expect from America's Test Kitchen helps get the job done with efficiency.

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

The Skillet: Sausage Lasagna

This big, bubbly lasagna is made with minimal effort – and minimal dishes. The bold sauce created with sautéed onion, garlic and red pepper flakes, then cooking the sausage in the sauce and adding tomatoes, simmering to meld their flavors. With our sauce at the ready, we assembled the lasagna, layering sauce, a rich ricotta-egg mixture, no-boil lasagna noodles (broken and shingled to suit the round pan), and plenty of Parmesan and mozzarella.

Top with extra cheese and slide it into the oven to a beautifully browned, perfectly cooked lasagna.

Do not use non-fat ricotta or fat-free mozzarella here. You will need a 12-inch oven-safe nonstick skillet for this recipe.

Total Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

3 (14.5-ounce) cans whole peeled tomatoes

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 onion, chopped fine

Salt and pepper

3 garlic cloves, minced

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 pound hot or sweet Italian sausage, casings removed

12 ounces (1 ½ cups) whole-milk ricotta cheese

1 large egg yolk

1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or ¼ teaspoon dried

8 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded (2 cups)

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

12 no-boil lasagna noodles, broken in half

3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

1. Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 375 degrees. Pulse tomatoes and their juice in food processor until coarsely ground, about 10 pulses.

2. Heat oil in 12-inch oven-safe nonstick skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Add onion and ½ teaspoon salt and cook until onion is softened and lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in garlic and pepper flakes and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add sausage and cook, breaking up meat with wooden spoon, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Stir in processed tomatoes, bring to simmer, and cook until sauce is thickened slightly, about 10 minutes; transfer to bowl.

3. In second bowl, combine ricotta, egg yolk, thyme, ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Combine mozzarella and Parmesan in third bowl.

4. Spread ¾ cup sauce over bottom of now-empty skillet. Shingle 7 noodle halves around edge of skillet and place 1 noodle half in center. Dollop one-third of ricotta mixture over noodles, then top with one-quarter mozzarella mixture and one-third remaining sauce (in that order). Repeat layering process of noodles, ricotta mixture, mozzarella mixture, and sauce twice more. Top with remaining mozzarella mixture. (Lasagna can be held at room temperature for 2 hours before baking.) 5. Transfer skillet to oven and bake until cheese is golden brown and lasagna is bubbling around edges, 30 to 40 minutes, rotating skillet halfway through baking. Remove skillet from oven. Let cool for 10 minutes, then sprinkle with basil and serve.

Makes 6 servings.

The Sheet Pan: Pork Tenderloin with Green Beans and Potatoes

To create a satisfying one-pan meal of roasted pork and plenty of vegetables, seasoned and scattered green beans are placed down the middle of a sheet pan, perching two tenderloins atop the beans to protect the lean meat from drying out while the vegetables roast and become crisp-tender. As a complement, fingerling potatoes are chosen because they cook quickly, simply halved and arranged cut side down on the sheet pan for tasty browning. An easy garlic-chive butter, melted over the resting pork and tossed with the vegetables, makes for a rich, flavorful finish.

Total Time: 1 hour

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

2 tablespoons minced fresh chives

1 garlic clove, minced to paste

Salt and pepper

1 pound green beans, trimmed

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1½ pounds fingerling potatoes, unpeeled, halved lengthwise

2 (12- to 16-ounce) pork tenderloins, trimmed

¼ cup hoisin sauce

1. Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat oven to 450 degrees. Combine butter, chives, garlic, ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper in bowl; set aside for serving.

2. Toss green beans with 1 tablespoon oil, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper in separate bowl. Arrange beans crosswise down center of rimmed baking sheet, leaving room on both sides for potatoes. Toss potatoes with remaining 2 tablespoons oil, ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper in now-empty bowl. Place potatoes, cut side down, on either side of green beans.

3. Pat pork dry with paper towels, season with pepper and brush thoroughly with hoisin sauce. Lay tenderloins lengthwise on top of green beans. Roast until pork registers 145 degrees, 20 to 25 minutes.

4. Remove sheet from oven and transfer tenderloins to cutting board. Dot each tenderloin with 1 tablespoon chive butter, tent loosely with aluminum foil, and let rest while vegetables finish cooking. Gently stir vegetables on sheet to combine and continue to roast until tender and golden, 5 to 10 minutes longer.

5. Remove sheet from oven, add remaining 2 tablespoons butter to vegetables and toss to coat. Cut pork into ½-inch-thick slices and serve with vegetables.

Makes 4 servings.

Roasting Pan: Twin Roast Chickens with Root Vegetables and Tarragon Vinaigrette

Cooking two whole chickens together is as simple as cooking one, provided your roasting pan is large enough. Sit them side by side on a V-rack to allow maximum air circulation for even cooking and browning.

Underneath the rack, scatter a mix of root vegetables—carrots, parsnips, shallots, and potatoes—and let them soak up all the chicken drippings, turning them brown and tender, almost like a confit.

While the chickens are resting, carefully lift the roasting pan to the stovetop and continued to cook the vegetables to glaze them with the pan drippings.

Total time: 2 hours

6 shallots, peeled and halved

1½ pounds red potatoes, unpeeled, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 pound carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 pound parsnips, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

2 (4-pound) whole chickens, giblets discarded

6 tablespoons minced fresh tarragon

1⁄ 3 cup minced fresh parsley

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1. Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 475 degrees. Toss shallots, potatoes, carrots, parsnips, 1 tablespoon oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper together in bowl. Spread vegetables evenly into 16- by 12-inch roasting pan. Spray V-rack with vegetable oil spray and nestle into pan with vegetables.

2. Pat chickens dry with paper towels, tie legs together with kitchen twine and tuck wingtips behind back. Using fingers, gently loosen skin covering breasts and thighs. Spread 3 tablespoons tarragon under skin of chickens, directly onto meat.

3. Season exterior of chickens with salt and pepper. Place chickens, breast side down, in prepared V-rack. Roast for 20 minutes.

4. Flip chickens breast side up and continue to roast until breasts register 160 degrees and thighs register 175 degrees, 50 to 60 minutes.

5. Remove pan from oven. Transfer chicken to carving board, tent loosely with aluminum foil, and let rest for 15 minutes. Being careful of hot pan handles, place pan over medium-high heat on stovetop (over 2 burners, if possible) and cook vegetables, stirring gently, until lightly browned and glistening, 8 to 10 minutes.

6. Whisk remaining ¼ cup oil, remaining 3 tablespoons tarragon, parsley, vinegar, and mustard together in small serving bowl. Carve chickens and serve with vegetables and vinaigrette.

Makes 6-8 servings.