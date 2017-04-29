Chef Sal Talbot offers real-life advice on 'eating clean'

6. Stretch before sleep. Give yourself a full body stretch, toes pointed at the bottom of the bed, neck supported and elongated, limbs as extended as you can get. Take a deep breath, hold it for as long as you can, and exhale.

5. Don't eat too late. Eat dinner at least four hours before you go to sleep. To get the best sleep, keep that meal lower in carbs and focused on vegetables and protein.

4. Meditate. Two daily 20-minute sessions of meditation have “changed my life,” Talbot says. “I find peace and calm, but also get recharged with amazing energy.”

3. Snack and drink as needed. Carry energy bars and a thermos of cold veggie and fruit smoothies if none are easily available.

2. Exercise for 20 minutes. Start charging for the day by running in place, doing pushups, dancing or whatever it takes to wake up your muscles, your organs, your mind and your senses.

1. Kill the snooze button. It's not your friend. It gives you all kinds of mixed messages, as you spiral downward into total procrastination. Instead, when your alarm goes off, get up and get going.

When Sal Talbot was 27, he began to understand that his carefree life of over-indulgence was not the healthiest way to live.

“I started to realize that I had to get in line as a way to balance the success and the workload, as well as the wellness,” says Talbot, who has a deep appreciation for the ramifications of nutrition and lifestyle.

Talbot, diagnosed at a young age with type 1 diabetes, leads a demanding, hectic life. The “Top Chef” contender opened Imperial No. Nine at the Mondrian hotel in Soho and is chef and owner of Pretty Southern in Brooklyn, N.Y He is co-founder of Beyond Type 1, a nonprofit organization working to change what it means to live with diabetes. A big part of the message — not surprising — centers on food and lifestyle.

With or without diabetes, people seeking healthy habits are becoming more curious about what it means and how to “eat clean.” Talbot covers the subject in his advice-filled new cookbook, “100% Real: Insanely Good Recipes for Clean Food Made Fresh” (Oxmoor House, $29.99).

“The idea came from a lot of people asking me over the years, ‘What do you eat? How do you eat?' ” Talbot says. “I just try to keep it as clean and as real as possible. ‘Real' meaning the food and ingredients you're going to be using over the next three days. Just keeping things simplified.”

Skip fabricated and super-processed food, he says, pointing out that many canned and frozen products are as good — sometimes better — than fresh. But watch out for words like “imitation,” or lists of additives, artificial color and preservatives. A good rule of thumb is to check the label for six or more ingredients — unless those ingredients are real foods.

Don't think of eating clean as a dull and boring sacrifice. Consider indulging in Talbot's recipes for Dark Chocolate Souffle with Rum Cream and Caramel Sauce; Italian Shrimp and Grits with Pancetta and Heirloom Tomatoes; or Chile-Rubbed Skirt Steak with Rustic Chimichurri.

Focus on FFP at every meal and snack, he says. The fat, fiber and protein super trio is a combination that satisfies and energizes.

Talbot suggests trying to cook at home two or three times a week, and shop for just two or three days at a time.

By planning just a few days ahead, you're less likely to fill the fridge with too much beautiful food that shrivels and wilts before you have a chance to eat it. It's good for the compost box, but a rather expensive addition.

His final step in “keeping it real”: Don't be a judgmental jerk. Allow yourself to indulge occasionally, he says, and find the fun in food.

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Sweet Potato Hash Brown Open-Face Sandwich with Ham And Cranberry-Dijon Brussels Slaw

Hands-on: 15 minutes

Total: 1 hour, 2 minutes

Is it lunch or is it breakfast? Waffled hash browns are about to become your new favorite thing. Topping them with ham and veggies makes this a satisfying and complete meal.

2 medium-size sweet potatoes (about 20 ounces), peeled and grated

1 cup thinly sliced yellow onion

3 tablespoons brown rice flour

1 tablespoon coconut oil, melted, plus more for greasing waffle iron

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon pure maple syrup

8 ounces Brussels sprouts, shaved

1⁄ 3 cup dried cranberries

8 ounces nitrate-free reduced-sodium thinly sliced cooked ham

Preheat a waffle iron to high. Combine the grated sweet potato, onion slices, flour, 1 tablespoon coconut oil, egg, and 1⁄ 2 teaspoon of the salt in a medium bowl. Grease the waffle iron with coconut oil, and place about 1 1⁄ 2 cups of the sweet potato mixture in the center of the waffle iron, spreading the mixture to create a 6-inch square. Close the waffle iron, and cook until browned and tender, about 13 minutes. Remove the waffled sweet potato hash brown, and repeat the procedure to make 3 more hash browns.

Whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, mustard, maple syrup, and remaining 1⁄ 2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Add the shaved Brussels sprouts; toss to coat. Let stand until the sprouts are tender, about 10 minutes. Fold in the cranberries.

Put 1 hash brown on each of 4 plates. Top each with 2 ounces ham slices and about 2⁄ 3 cup Brussels slaw.

Makes 4 servings.

Apples Foster With Coconut-And-Whiskey Caramel

Hands-on: 20 minutes

Total: 20 minutes

This recipe is similar to traditional Bananas Foster, but it's decked out with ingredients that are really good for your body — like apples and, of course, whiskey.

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

6 tablespoons coconut sugar

2 tablespoons whiskey

3⁄ 4 cup coconut milk

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1⁄ 4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 firm apples, cut into 1⁄ 4 - to 1⁄ 2 -inch-thick rings or wedges (about 2 cups)

Melt the butter in a medium skillet over medium. Whisk in the sugar. Remove the skillet from the heat, and add the whiskey. Carefully ignite the fumes just above the mixture with a long match or long multipurpose lighter. Let the flames die down.

Return the skillet to the heat, and add the coconut milk, lemon juice, and cinnamon. Reduce the heat to medium-low, and cook, whisking constantly, until the mixture begins to have the viscosity of caramel, about 4 minutes. Add the apples, and cook, stirring often, until the apples are tender, 8 to 10 minutes. (You'll know the sauce is done when it easily coats the back of a spoon.) Pour this over warm biscuits or some dairy-free ice cream or gelato.

Makes 4 servings.

Maple-And-Turmeric-Marinated Pork Chops With Pickled Carrots And Daikon

Hands-on: 30 minutes

Total: 30 minutes, plus 8 hours chilling

This filling dish mixes savory pork with bright, fresh pickles. The pickles can be made up to 3 days ahead.

3⁄ 4 cup plain yogurt (not Greek-style)

2 teaspoons grated peeled turmeric root

1 tablespoon grated garlic

1⁄ 2 cup pure maple syrup

4 ( 1⁄ 2 -pound) bone-in pork chops (about 1 1⁄ 2 inches thick)

1 teaspoon black pepper

3 1⁄ 2 teaspoons kosher salt

8 ounces carrots, peeled and cut into matchsticks

1 large daikon, trimmed and cut into matchsticks

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup water

1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and sliced

2 teaspoons yellow mustard seeds

2 tablespoons peanut oil

Combine the yogurt, turmeric, garlic, and 1⁄ 4 cup of the maple syrup in a large zip-top plastic freezer bag. Sprinkle the pork with the pepper and 2 teaspoons of the salt. Place the pork chops in the bag with the marinade; seal and turn to coat. Chill, turning occasionally, at least 8 hours or overnight.

Place the carrots and daikon in a medium bowl. Combine the vinegar, 1 cup water, ginger, mustard seeds, and remaining 1⁄ 4 cup maple syrup and 1 1⁄ 2 teaspoons salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high. Pour the mixture over the carrots and daikon in the bowl. Cool to room temperature; cover and chill at least 8 hours or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Remove the pork from the marinade; discard the marinade. Heat the oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high. Add the pork chops; cook until deep golden brown, about 4 minutes. Turn the pork chops, and transfer the skillet to the preheated oven. Bake until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 140 degrees, about 5 minutes. Remove from the oven; let stand 10 minutes. Serve with the pickled daikon and carrots.

Makes 4 servings.