Pair the perfect wine with a sumptuous Easter dinner

With Easter fast approaching on April 16, there's no time like now to purchase wines for the holiday dinner. Remember to provide wines complementing a wide range food flavors and personal tastes, including, of course, your own.

No less an authority than Betty Crocker suggests a classic Easter dinner menu. Her main courses are either Honey Glazed Baked Ham or Herb Crusted Rack of Lamb. (Vegetarians might choose the popular “Mushroom Field Roast” with earthy shitake and porcini mushroom stuffing accented with imported balsamic vinegar.) Betty's sides include Cheesy au Gratin Potatoes, Browned Butter Carrots, Green Bean Casserole, and Peas with Toasted Almond Slivers. Carrot Cake completes the meal.

With baked ham, try a classic Loire Valley off-dry white, the 2015 Château Moncontour, Vouvray Demi-Sec, France (Luxury 99318; $15.99). The wine comes from Chenin Blanc grapes grown in a 330-acre estate sprawling below a historic, turreted château near Tours.

The wine's delicate floral and enchanting peach aromas led to fresh flavors of citrus and quince with a touch of honey. Firm, rich acidity balances a fruity, off dry finish with nice length and only 11.5% alcohol by volume. Highly recommended.

For a bolder, but still excellent pairing with glazed baked him, try the delicious 2013 Domaines Schlumberger, Gewurztraminer “Les Princes Abbés,” Alsace (Luxury 99220; $25.99). The wine comes from the Schlumberger family in Guebwiller, a southern Alsace town set in a valley at the foot of spectacular, steep vineyards.

Some vineyards reach a nerve racking 50-degree grade as the slope rises from 820 feet above sea level at the bottom to 1,280 feet at the top. The sites' sunny exposures suit Gewurztraminer vines well. This is especially true of the Alsace Grand Cru Kitterlé, a vineyard of sandstone and volcanic soils on narrow terraces climbing up the sheer hillside.

For this wine, Domaines Schlumberger uses all estate-grown grapes including fruit declassified from young vines on the Grand Cru vineyards. Fermentation at cool temperatures captures complex aromas and aging on the fine lees (i.e., residual yeasts) adds creamy balance.

The golden color offers heady aromas of pineapple, grapefruit and delicate white flowers. Ripe pineapple, peach and quince flavors with good concentration balanced with zesty acidity and creamy notes. The fruity finish has a touch of beautifully sweetness and pleasant freshness and bitter notes lingering pleasantly. Highly recommended.

For a drier, yet still fruity white, try the 2014 Boundary Breaks Vineyards, Riesling Dry, “No. 239 Single Vineyard,” Finger Lakes, New York State (Luxury 72985; $17.99 — widely available in Allegheny County, Limited availability in Westmoreland). The “breaks” in the name refers to deep channels cut into the landscape by glacial run off. Thousands of years ago, receding glaciers also created the Finger Lakes themselves.

Boundary Breaks focuses with meticulous dedication to producing only Rieslings. This wine's golden color offers quince and floral aromas with subtle smokiness. Crisp, pure citrus and quince flavors balance with zesty acidity. The taut, yet fruity finish lingers deliciously. Highly recommended.

Soft and fruity, yet well-balanced, fresh reds also complement glazed baked ham quite well. Try the 2015 Louis Jadot, Beaujolais-Villages, France (7208, $13.99). The wine comes from Gamay vines growing in granite soils. The warm 2015 vintage yielded particularly ripe, quality fruit.

The wine's saturated ruby color unfolds attractive raspberry and strawberry aromas. Juicy red fruit with pleasant earthy touches balance with fresh acidity and fine tannins. Delicious! Highly recommended.

Turning to wines to pair with Herb Crusted Rack of Lamb, try the 2014 Matthieu Barret “Petit Ours Brun” Côtes-du-Rhône, France (Luxury 49639; $24.99 — Allegheny County only). Located in the northern Rhône Valley near Cornas, Barret purchases the Syrah grapes for this wine from a like-minded, dedicated winegrower in Visan, a commune farther down the Rhône River.

The grapes grow with organic and biodynamic methods in Visan's relatively cool climate to retain complex fruitiness and freshness. Fermentation occurs with native yeasts in neutral concrete vats. Aging occurs without new wood. Bottling occurs with minimal added sulfites.

Barret's “Petit Ours Brun” — Little Brown Bear —delivers a dark-ruby color with spicy red and black-fruit aromas with peppery nuances. Fresh, juicy red-fruit flavors balance with zesty acidity and marvelous, refreshing mineral notes. Highly recommended.

Dave DeSimone writes about wine for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at tribliving@tribweb.com.