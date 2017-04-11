Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Kugel can be created in seemingly endless varieties

David Kelly | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Kugel is a favorite as a side dish and is almost always a tradition for serving both during Passover and on the Jewish Sabbath. It's a delicious accompaniment for just about any entree. Talk about flexibility, it can be easily altered with the ingredients, such as raisins and spices to make a dessert. It can be served hot from the oven, at room temperature or even slightly chilled. Let's look at a few ideas. Like a pudding or baked casserole, the ingredients can be altered to suit your menu.

Our first kugel uses broccoli stems, not the florets. Peel the stalks and discard the pale , tough ends.

Vegetable Kugel

(makes six to eight servings)

2 medium zucchini

2 heads fresh broccoli stems

2 large carrots, peeled

2 large potatoes, peeled

1 large onion, skin removed

3 large eggs

12 cup oil

1 12 teaspoons salt

freshly ground pepper

Grate the zucchini, broccoli stalks, carrots, potato and onion into a large bowl. Beat the eggs, oil, salt and pepper together in a small bowl. Mix both mixtures together. Pour into a heavy, greased baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 75 to 90 minutes. Remove from the oven and let set in a warm place for 15 to 20 minutes, then serve.

• • •

You don't have to wait for a special occasion for this family favorite. It's very versatile to accompany just about any main course. This is great to accompany a salad at lunch or with some soup.

Sweet Potato Pie Kugel

(makes about eight servings)

For the crust:

1 cup matzoh meal

14 cup melted margarine

2 tablespoons sugar

14 teaspoon cinnamon

For the filling:

1 12 cups cooked, mashed sweet potatoes

13 cup sugar

12 teaspoon salt

14 teaspoon cinnamon

2 large eggs, well beaten

12 cup water

14 cup melted margarine

8 pecan halves

Mix together the crust ingredients well. Press them into an 8-inch pie pan.

Thoroughly mix together the filling ingredients, except the pecan halves, and pour into the crust. Press the pecan halves into a circle on top of the pie. Bake in a 400 degree oven for about 45 minutes.

Remove and let set for 15 minutes before serving.

• • •

Here's a kugel that is both sweet and a wee bit peppery. Dry the cooked noodles by draining in a colander then, let them air-dry on a paper towel or two. This is so the filling will hold together. You can use just about any noodle you have on hand, but the thinnest spaghetti, cappellini works best, though broader ones will work also. Elbows don't work well.

Traditional Kugel

(makes eight servings)

1 pound angel hair or thin spaghetti

1 cup vegetable oil

1 cup sugar

6 large eggs, beaten

3 teaspoons black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Cook the pasta according to the package directions. You'll want to remove it from the stove, drain and rinse when it becomes al dente. Drain, rinse and drain again the cooked pasta. Allow it to air-dry on paper towels, or simply toss in the colander. Let it set until dry.

In a medium bowl, mix together the eggs, pepper and salt, set aside.

In a large saucepan cook the oil and sugar over medium heat, stirring constantly, just until the sugar caramelizes. Add the cooked noodles and carefully mix in the egg, pepper and sugar mixture. Pour into a greased heavy baking pan and bake at 350 degrees for 90 minutes. Remove from the oven and let stand for 15 minutes before serving.

As always, enjoy!

David Kelly is a Tribune-Review freelance columnist. He has been sharing cooking tips and recipes in Culinary Corner for more than 23 years.

