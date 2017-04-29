Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food Drink

Spring asparagus deserves this simple sauce

Ellie Krieger | Saturday, April 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post
Asparagus With Avgolemono Sauce. MUST CREDIT: Photo by Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post.

Updated 16 minutes ago

A Greek avgolemono sauce is a reminder of the simple wonder of cooking. Whenever I whip one up, I feel like I am making magic. By applying an easy technique to a few everyday ingredients — egg (“avgo,” in Greek), lemon juice and broth — you get a lusciously silky, tangy sauce that turns just about any cooked vegetable, fish or poultry into an elegant dish, and in a healthful way, to boot.

To make it, you whisk together an egg and a couple of tablespoons of fresh lemon juice, optionally adding a little cornstarch for a thicker, more stable sauce. While continuing to whisk, slowly add some simmering broth to temper the egg. (I used chicken broth in the accompanying recipe, but vegetable broth works too, as would fish stock if you were serving over seafood.) Then pour the tempered egg mixture into the pot containing the remaining hot broth, stirring constantly, until it has thickened into a glossy, pale-yellow sauce. The transformation is fast and stunning, and the process is not at all difficult. It just needs your attention for about five minutes, stirring and regulating the heat so the mixture doesn't come to a boil and coagulate.

It's so quick and simple that even if you somehow mess it up the first time, you can just whip up another one, barely missing a beat. Although the sauce feels right any time of year, its pastel color and bright flavor are especially well suited for spring and for gracing another staple of the season: steamed asparagus.

Asparagus With Avgolemono Sauce

4 servings

Avgolemono is a lusciously silky, brightly citrusy Greek sauce made with egg and lemon juice that can be drizzled liberally over anything from vegetables and poultry to fish. It takes just 5 minutes to whip up, and it's healthful to boot.

Here, it turns simple steamed asparagus into a truly elegant dish. The sauce can be refrigerated a day in advance.

13 cup no-salt-added chicken broth

1 large egg

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

14 teaspoon cornstarch

14 teaspoon salt

1 bunch (14 to 16 ounces) asparagus, tough ends trimmed

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley leaves, for garnish

Bring about 2 inches of water to a rapid boil in a large pot fitted with a collapsible metal steamer.

Heat the broth in a medium saucepan over medium heat; once it bubbles at the edges, reduce the heat to low.

Whisk the egg in a medium bowl until foamy, then add the lemon juice and cornstarch, whisking until incorporated. Gradually add 2 tablespoons of the hot broth to the egg mixture, constantly whisking to incorporate.

Pour the tempered mixture into the saucepan with the remaining broth (over low heat); cook, stirring constantly for about 3 minutes, to form a lightly thickened sauce. Remove from the heat, stir in the salt and cover to keep warm.

Place the asparagus spears in the steamer basket, cover and steam for 3 to 6 minutes (depending on their thickness), until crisp-tender.

Serve the asparagus drizzled with the sauce and garnished with the parsley leaves.

Nutrition ⅝ Per serving: 40 calories, 4 g protein, 5 g carbohydrates, 2 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 45 mg cholesterol, 170 mg sodium, 2 g dietary fiber, 2 g sugar

Ellie Krieger is a registered dietitian, nutritionist and author who hosts public television's “Ellie's Real Good Food.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.