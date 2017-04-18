Embracing of brews leads to Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week's growth

• For a full list of events, including several chances to meet Pittsburgh craft brewers, go to pittsburghcraftbeerweek.com , or find PCBW on social media including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Six years ago, a small group of Pittsburgh's craft brewers got together at Penn Brewery in Troy Hill, had a few beers and asked the question:

How can we better tell people our story?

So was born Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week, which was a decidedly modest undertaking at the start.

“It was — I don't want to say it was small, but ... it was small,” says Brian Meyer, Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week board chairman. “No one really knew what to expect. This year compared to year one is very dramatic in the amount of change.”

In year one, only a handful of breweries participated — there simply weren't that many craft breweries in the region — with fewer than 10 sponsors.

This year, 18 breweries are involved, along with 44 sponsors. From April 21 to 30, there will be more than 150 events at several venues, including tastings at participating breweries, Caliente Pizza and Draft House in Bloomfield and Pig Iron Public House in Mars.

Why such growth? Because Pittsburghers have embraced craft beer and everything it stands for, Meyer says.

“It's people deciding to buy local and giving their money to the guy down the street rather than the giant CEO and their vacation home on the beach,” he said April 15 at Penn Brewery, where many participating breweries met to discuss the event. “They want to drink local, they want to spend their money where it's most useful, and that really translates to craft beer.”

If you noticed an edge there, a sense of defiance against “Big Beer,” you're not alone. It's an unofficial theme at Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week, which celebrates collaboration and unity among business ventures that are technically competitors but behave more like family.

“We are partners,” says Matt McMahon, owner of Eleventh Hour Brewing Co. in Lawrenceville, which he hopes to open this summer. “Together we are combatting the big beer mentality. If we're fighting among ourselves, big beer is going to roll over us. So it's almost like a union mentality where we're banding together and trying to fight against this conglomerate that's going to take over everything if we don't.”

He speaks for other brewers, among whom unity is a common theme.

“It's one of the most competitive, non-competitive things I've ever been a part of,” says Meg Evans, head brewer at Rock Bottom in Homestead. “We're naturally competitive, because you have to be — it's a business. But I've never seen an industry that works so well together.”

It works so well together that local brewers created a Facebook page where they bounce ideas off each other and ask for help. Missing an ingredient? Post it there instead of sending a dozen frantic texts, Evans says, and someone will come through.

“High tide rises all ships,” she says. “If one of us is doing well, and we're able to share what we know, other people will take that and grow with it as well.”

Such unity is on display this year through a series of collaboration beers, in which two to four breweries came together to create a unique, small batch beer that will be available during Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week.

Eleventh Hour's McMahon teamed up with Scott Smith of East End Brewing and Reclamation Brewing Co. to make “Double Gose Seven,” a complex, experimental beer that includes but is not limited to wheat and honey malts, pink Himalayan salt and Idaho007 hops.

(Note: There's not enough space to go into detail here, but it's really good. Sour and full bodied and sweet and definitely worth finding.)

Experimentation make sense here, organizers say, because this is not Big Beer Week, which would offer a fairly pedestrian lineup of beers: lager, light lager and lager with lime.

At Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week, variety reigns.

Case in point: Evans at Rock Bottom teamed up with Yellow Bridge Brewing in Delmont to make Vossome, a saison/farmhouse ale. What was unique about the process, Evans says, was that the Norwegian yeast strain they used called for it to be fermented at 100 degrees, whereas most ales are fermented at 70 degrees.

“This yeast strain worked so fast, it was like under two days and it said, ‘Hey, I'm going to eat all the sugar and I'm going to go to sleep,' ” she says. “The moment you smell it, it's reminiscent of a Berliner Weiss. As soon as you taste it, you get that saison, funky character. And then in the finish, that's when you find the apricot.”

Creative, innovative and different.

But is this really what Pittsburghers want? Does the city built on steel have a palate for “funky” beer as opposed to the no-nonsense approach of, say, an Iron City?

“Yes,” said Wayne Henninger, president of Wayne Henninger Communications, which handles communications duties for Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week and Brewers of Pennsylvania. “People want something different, and people in Pittsburgh understand what craft beer is about and they've embraced the scene.”

Chris Togneri is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5632 or ctogneri@tribweb.com.