Wood-fired perfection: Dal Forno serving up some of the tastiest pies around

Notes: A wide variety of craft beers on tap. Whiskey & cigar bar in a cozy backroom. Major credit cards accepted. No reservations.

Hours: Sundays-Thursdays: 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays; 11:30 a.m.- 11:30 p.m.

It's not your father's pizza parlor, but Dal Forno just might gather a significant following among his children and their offspring.

Dal Forno — Italian for “the oven” — opened Feb. 21, next door to Cenacola in the Banco Industrial Park, in North Huntingdon.

The restaurant that offers a variety of pizzas cooked in wood-fired ovens imported from Italy is the second offering from the members of the Salvi family. They learned the market when they opened Cenacola, the wildly popular homemade pasta restaurant in the complex about a mile out of Irwin, in 2013.

Count on Google to get you turned around if you're unfamiliar with the area and not expecting to find a pizza parlor in an industrial parked tucked behind a postal depot. But like Cenacola, Dal Forno, is worth the drive even if you're forced to back track.

There are no checkered tablecloths and candlestick Chianti bottles here.

The Salvis took advantage of the warehouse like setting with high ceilings, concrete floors and bare aged brick to fashion an industrial setting generally not seen outside urban settings.

Tucked in a far back corner behind a large silver door, there's the added attraction of bourbon and cigar bar that looks like a movie set of an old fashioned men's club.

Going the extra mile to prove the spot is family friendly in the early hours and not just a hangout for would-be night owl hipsters, the Salvis have a display of crayon artwork on the wall by the hostess station across from the bar.

After all, Tim Salvi said the restaurant was born out of his love of pizza, a love he has shared with his six children.

“Back in the Blockbuster days, Friday night was always pizza and movie night with my kids. It's just one of those things. Whenever we traveled pizza was what I wanted to eat. In Europe, in Chicago, in Atlanta, we'd eat pizza,” he said.

They finally settled on wood-fired pizza.

As a wood-fired fan, I was anxious to sample the goods from this new spot that boasts two wood-fired ovens and cooks trained to use them in San Francisco.

They did well.

The eight-cut pizzas ($17-$23) cover a wide range of possibilities. For classic pizza lovers, there's a cheese pizza with the usual list of add-ons available. The more adventurous pizza lover might want to try a pie featuring cauliflower and leeks or the arugula and prosciutto pizza.

On a recent visit where the crusts where charred to perfection we sampled the margherita pizza and spice meat pizza. Beautiful basil accented the margherita, while pepperoni, hot soppresata and Calabrese peppers on the spice meat made cold drinks mandatory.

In addition to the usual array of soft drinks, Dal Forno's bar stocks a nice selection of craft beers on tap. The aptly named Pizza Boy IPA and the Sweetwater Pale Ale ($10) that had a distinctive bourbon taste, helped us wash down our pizza.

For the rare pizza adverse diner, there's a nice selection of small plates. Our rib fan who has sampled them up and down the East coast, quickly declared the Calabrian Ribs, ($14), a tray of melt-in-our mouth ribs in a red sause with a hint of citrus and a dusting of pistachios, the region's best. The mixed greens ($10), a fresh colorful salad featuring shaved Parm and sunflower seeds in a red wine vinaigrette, is easily a salad for two.

Other small plates we'd try on another occasion included the mozzarella stuffed meatballs ($15) and the Parmesan roasted asparagus ($9).

Dal Forno isn't taking reservations, so it might be wise to get there early on weekend evenings when lines tend to grow.

Salvi said he's also planning to feature live music on Wednesday evenings.

“You need a break in the middle of the week,” he said.

Like Cenacola, Dal Forno will be hosting cooking classes. Check out the event schedule on the restaurant website to find out when you can learn to toss a pizza from the experts.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com