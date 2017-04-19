Gluten-free doesn't mean sacrificing taste

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here's a gluten-free idea for a fish appetizer/dinner that can be used year-round. Fresh cod or salmon are great choices, though, you can use it for just about any fresh caught filet. You can alter the recipe by using almonds and orange zest and even use it on a baked chicken breast.

Baked Cod With Almond-Lemon Bread Crumbs

(makes 4 servings)

Gluten free olive oil cooking spray

4 fresh fish fillets, about six ounces each

olive oil, one tablespoon, plus more as needed

one lemon, cut in half crosswise

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

one teaspoon gluten-free Dijon mustard

2 slices gluten-free bread

1⁄ 2 cup whole almonds

4 fresh green onions, finely chopped

4 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Spray a rimmed baking sheet with the olive oil spray. Place the fish, skin side down, on the pan, brush lightly with the olive oil and squeeze the juice from the lemon halves over the fish.

Slice off the crusts from the bread and cut/tear it into 1-inch pieces. Place the bread cubes into a food processor and pulse until you have fine crumbs.

Transfer 1⁄ 2 -cup of the bread crumbs into a small bowl. Grind the almonds coarsely in the processor, add the nuts to the bowl with the crumbs. Mix in the green onions, lemon zest and one tablespoon oil. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Just before baking, divide the crumb-mixture among the fish fillets, pressing lightly on to the top of each piece. Bake in the preheated oven until the fish is cooked through and “springy” to the touch and the bread crumbs start to brown, about 10 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fish fillets. Reduce the temperature or lightly cover with foil if the bread crumbs are getting too brown. Remove from the oven and serve to your guests.

• • •

Another favorite that's gluten-free. Always an “any-occasion” winner.

Gluten Free Oven ‘Fried' Chicken

(makes 4-6 servings)

1⁄ 4 cup Gluten-free olive oil

one bag (about 5-8 ounces) gluten-free tortilla chips

one teaspoon dried marjoram

one teaspoon ground cumin

1⁄ 4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

3 1⁄ 2 pounds chicken pieces, legs thighs or breasts

kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Brush a large, rimmed baking sheet with oil. Grind the tortilla chips finely in a food processor, place in a shallow bowl or pie pan. Mix in the marjoram, cumin, and cayenne pepper

Brush the chicken on all sides generously with the oil and then season lightly with the salt and pepper.

Add the chicken to the crumb mixture, 2 pieces at a time, and turn to coat on all sides, pressing in on the crumbs to help them stick to the pieces. Arrange the chicken skin side up on the prepared baking sheet.

Place the pan in the center of the preheated oven and roast until the crust is golden brown and the chicken is cooked through, about 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

• • •

Here is a quick and easy, as well as traditional, appetizer spread for the holiday table. Smoked salmon spread can be served with fresh vegetables or with an assortment of crackers or rolls. Bagels too!

Smoked Salmon Dip

(makes about 10-12 servings)

one 8-ounce container of whipped cream cheese

1⁄ 3 cup mayonnaise

1⁄ 3 cup sour cream

3 ounces smoked salmon, finely chopped (about 1⁄ 2 cup)

grated zest from one lemon (about one tablespoon)

In a medium bowl, mix cream cheese spread, mayonnaise and sour cream until well blended.

Add salmon and lemon zest and stir gently until well blended.

Place into a serving bowl and cover and refrigerate until serving. You can make this a day or two ahead and keep refrigerated and covered.

As always, enjoy.

David Kelly is a freelance columnist for the Tribune-Review. He has been sharing recipes and cooking tips in Culinary Corner for 24 years.