Dining News: New additions for Molinaro restaurants

Menus are expanding at two of restaurateur Ron Molinaro's newer spots while his longtime business is gaining an additional location. Molinaro's Il Pizzaiolo, with existing locations in Mt. Lebanon and Warrendale, is expected to open a new location in Indiana Township at 3405 Harts Run Road in May.

Molinaro also recently launched Pirata and Pizzuvio, located side-by-side at 268 and 274 Forbes Ave. near Market Square. Pirata, a Caribbean cuisine and rum bar, will begin offering brunch May 20, while Pizzuvio, featuring specialty pizza and traditional Neopolitan street food, is now serving wine and beer.

Details: ilpizzaiolo.com, piratapgh.com or pizzuvio.com

Italian spring wine dinner

Lola Bistro, at 1100 Galveston Ave., Pittsburgh's North Side, will host an Italian spring wine dinner at 6:30 p.m. April 27.

Menu includes olive focaccia, arugula fennel salad, ramp cappelletti, wild boar meatball and pinolata.

Cost is $70. Reservations required.

Details: 412-322-1106 or lola-bistro.com

Tender closing

Tender Bar + Kitchen, which opened four years ago at 4300 Butler St., Lawrenceville, is closing April 22.

In a post to its social media accounts, owners Jeff and Erin Catalina wrote, “We love this concept we've brought to life, and we thank you, our guests and fans, for all your support and patronage over the years.”

Tender specialized in craft cocktails and drew its name from the Arsenal Bank building it occupies.

Details: tenderpgh.com

Easter brunch

Nine on Nine, 900 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, will host Easter brunch 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 16.

Menu includes martini salad shakers; carved prime rib, leg of lamb and roasted rosemary ham; chef-attended omelette station; Belgian waffles; chocolates and pastries and more.

Cost is $39 for adults, $20 for children ages 5 to 12, and free for children ages 5 and under.

Details: 412-338-6463 or nineonninepgh.com

Burgh'ers

Burgh'ers, a farm-to-table restaurant utilizing local farmers, foragers, distilleries and brewers, has opened a second location at 3601 Butler St., Lawrenceville.

Burgh'ers specializes in gourmet burgers, many named after Pittsburgh neighborhoods, such as the Morningside Burger topped with an egg and bacon and the Polish Hill burger topped with pierogies.

The decor of the Lawrenceville pays tribute to the city with reclaimed lighting from Construction Junction in the Strip District and bar stools inspired by chairs that were used in steel mills.

The original Burgh'ers is located at 100 Perry Highway in Harmony.

Details: burgherspgh.com

Mother's Day brunch

Greenhouse Winery, 1048 Pinewood Road, Irwin, will host Mother's Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14.

Cost is $35 for adults, $15 for ages 3 to 10 and free for children under age 2.

Ticket includes a full buffet, five complimentary wine samples and a flower and mimosas for mom.

Reservations required. Following brunch, the band Blended Reality will entertain from 1 to 4 p.m. The performance is free and open to the public.

Details: 724-446-5000 or greenhousewinery.com

