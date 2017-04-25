Got a hankering for a snack? It's only a quick click away

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three years ago, Rusty and Christy Bryner began discussions on starting their own business. They wanted something they could manage themselves while serving the community.

After many conversations, Munch Lazy was born. The Jeannette couple delivers food to your door, from snacks to groceries and even take-out orders.

“My wife and I were looking for a creative idea, a small business to start up,” says Rusty Bryner. “We had talked about starting our own business without much direction on what that would be.”

Bryner found inspiration while working at the Light of Life Rescue Mission on Pittsburgh's North Side. He often ordered from Grub Hub, a food delivery service. After doing some research, he realized that online food services are scarce in Westmoreland County.

The National Grocers Association reports that 16 percent of Americans shop online for their groceries. So far, the delivery experience is mostly limited to larger cities.

While the Walmart in North Huntingdon offers an online order option, customers must still go to the store to pick up the food. Other grocery chains, such as Giant Eagle and Shop 'N Save, may offer online-ordering and delivery services, but they are only available in the Pittsburgh area and other large cities.

Munch Lazy bridges that gap and brings food to your door. The business, which began in March, is run from the Bryners' Jeannette home. While Christy handles the marketing and design aspects, Rusty handles the logistics.

There are three components to the business.

The first is restaurant take-out orders. The customer can order the food and Munch Lazy will do the pick up. Delivery for these orders averages 27 minutes.

“They don't have to worry about going out to dinner,” Rusty Bryner says. “We'll deliver to anyone with a 15601 or 15644 zip code.”

The second service is geared toward the late-night munchers. They have a full menu of drinks, chips and dips, and various cookies and dessert items.

“The snack menu so far has been used as an addition to the take out,” Rusty says.

The third part of the business is grocery orders. Customers provide a list of the items they need, along with preferred brands and sizes. There is an order form on the website that can be used for the grocery order and emailed to them.

“We have extended hours for grocery orders,” Rusty Bryner says. “We do deliveries during the week in the evenings. Weekends we are very flexible. We are willing to stretch coverage for grocery orders because we can take more time.

“We've had a great response with the elderly and new mothers who don't want to leave the house,” he says. “We're looking at ways on how to get onto college campuses to get the word out to them.”

As of now, they do not deliver cigarettes or alcohol.

“Alcohol is pretty well regulated. I'm unsure of that,” Rusty says.

So far, the marketing campaign has involved Facebook and word of mouth. Even with limited marketing exposure so far, the business has doubled within the past month.

