Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food Drink

PNC Park offers an impressive craft beer selection
Chris Togneri | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Southern Tier 2XIPA

Updated 1 hour ago

I started a tradition this year with my 3-year-old son by bringing him to Opening Day at PNC Park, a tradition I expect to continue as long as we live in Pittsburgh.

In doing so, I was pleased to see that the Pirates are continuing a tradition of their own by offering a beer menu replete with local favorites.

“You know what I like,” I said to my buddy Mike, who came to the game with us and generously offered to buy me a beer after we took our seats.

He returned a few minutes later with a Southern Tier double-IPA. Lovely.

As all Pittsburgh craft beer fans know, the New York-based Southern Tier Brewing Co. recently opened a satellite brew pub on the North Shore, one block from the ball park. But they've been in the Pittsburgh market, and in PNC Park, for a few years now.

“Nothing goes together better than beer and baseball,” says David Harries, head brewer at Southern Tier Pittsburgh. Being in the ballpark “is an opportunity to get more exposure. We're feeling pretty good about coming into the Pirates season and being able to accommodate people coming down.”

The Pirates' beer menu also is accommodating, as it includes beers from the likes of Penn Brewery in Troy Hill, East End Brewing Co. in Larimer and the Strip District, North Country Brewing Co. in Slippery Rock, Fat Heads in the South Side, Full Pint Brewing in North Versailles, and many others.

Credit Pirates owner Bob Nutting.

While Nutting gets criticized by fans — and rightfully so, in First Draft's opinion — for not spending enough on the team and for failing to fill obvious holes in an otherwise talented roster, no one can deny that the beer menu at PNC Park has improved significantly since he took over the team in 2007.

Back then, the menu was dominated by Bud, Miller and Coors — bland national macrobreweries.

Nutting arrived and team vendors began offering local beers. Fans bought them, so they added more to the menu.

By 2014, a Washington Post examination of beer menus at every major league ballpark ranked the Pirates and PNC Park as the fourth best for craft beer lovers, behind only Seattle, Cincinnati and Cleveland.

“This is a trend that's not going away,” says Stephen Musciano, general manager at PNC Park of Aramark, which oversees food and beverage services. “This year, we've actually added a new thing: PA Craft Beers, in Pop's Plaza (section 130), where we have local craft beers like Troegs, Victory and North Country. But we're also going to rotate in local local craft beers like Voodoo, Spoonwood, Hop Farm, East End and Grist House.”

Of the 68 beers on offer at PNC Park this year, 55 are craft beer brands, Musciano says.

“People are loving it,” he says.

Local brewers are, too.

As more breweries open in Pittsburgh, local competition is getting stiffer. But breaking into new markets? That's almost impossible these days.

So being at PNC Park — where many fans are out-of-towners — gives small local breweries a chance to reach new audiences.

“PNC is a great venue for us,” says Sandy Cindrich, co-owner of Penn Brewery. “For being as small as we are, it provides us an opportunity to reach a great number of people, both from Western PA as well as those from out of town. ... To have that partnership with PNC Park works well for us, both as an outlet for our beer, and to bring people to our restaurant since we are located so close by.”

Last year, fans drank about 2,000 cases of Penn Brewery beers at PNC Park, she says. This year, Penn Pilsner and Penn Dark are available, though the Penn Dark will be rotated out in favor of a seasonal beer when the weather warms up.

East End also does well at PNC Park, says brewery founder Scott Smith.

“It's definitely a sweet deal to have our stuff available for baseball fans heading to PNC,” he says. “We are already seeing an uptick in people coming to our (Strip District) taproom before games to load up on good beer at non-stadium prices.”

Chris Togneri enjoyed his Southern Tier at PNC Park, but considering the snow squalls throughout the game, he would have been equally pleased with a SnowMelt Winter Ale from East End. Reach him at ctogneri@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChrisTogneri.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.