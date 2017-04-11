PNC Park offers an impressive craft beer selection

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I started a tradition this year with my 3-year-old son by bringing him to Opening Day at PNC Park, a tradition I expect to continue as long as we live in Pittsburgh.

In doing so, I was pleased to see that the Pirates are continuing a tradition of their own by offering a beer menu replete with local favorites.

“You know what I like,” I said to my buddy Mike, who came to the game with us and generously offered to buy me a beer after we took our seats.

He returned a few minutes later with a Southern Tier double-IPA. Lovely.

As all Pittsburgh craft beer fans know, the New York-based Southern Tier Brewing Co. recently opened a satellite brew pub on the North Shore, one block from the ball park. But they've been in the Pittsburgh market, and in PNC Park, for a few years now.

“Nothing goes together better than beer and baseball,” says David Harries, head brewer at Southern Tier Pittsburgh. Being in the ballpark “is an opportunity to get more exposure. We're feeling pretty good about coming into the Pirates season and being able to accommodate people coming down.”

The Pirates' beer menu also is accommodating, as it includes beers from the likes of Penn Brewery in Troy Hill, East End Brewing Co. in Larimer and the Strip District, North Country Brewing Co. in Slippery Rock, Fat Heads in the South Side, Full Pint Brewing in North Versailles, and many others.

Credit Pirates owner Bob Nutting.

While Nutting gets criticized by fans — and rightfully so, in First Draft's opinion — for not spending enough on the team and for failing to fill obvious holes in an otherwise talented roster, no one can deny that the beer menu at PNC Park has improved significantly since he took over the team in 2007.

Back then, the menu was dominated by Bud, Miller and Coors — bland national macrobreweries.

Nutting arrived and team vendors began offering local beers. Fans bought them, so they added more to the menu.

By 2014, a Washington Post examination of beer menus at every major league ballpark ranked the Pirates and PNC Park as the fourth best for craft beer lovers, behind only Seattle, Cincinnati and Cleveland.

“This is a trend that's not going away,” says Stephen Musciano, general manager at PNC Park of Aramark, which oversees food and beverage services. “This year, we've actually added a new thing: PA Craft Beers, in Pop's Plaza (section 130), where we have local craft beers like Troegs, Victory and North Country. But we're also going to rotate in local local craft beers like Voodoo, Spoonwood, Hop Farm, East End and Grist House.”

Of the 68 beers on offer at PNC Park this year, 55 are craft beer brands, Musciano says.

“People are loving it,” he says.

Local brewers are, too.

As more breweries open in Pittsburgh, local competition is getting stiffer. But breaking into new markets? That's almost impossible these days.

So being at PNC Park — where many fans are out-of-towners — gives small local breweries a chance to reach new audiences.

“PNC is a great venue for us,” says Sandy Cindrich, co-owner of Penn Brewery. “For being as small as we are, it provides us an opportunity to reach a great number of people, both from Western PA as well as those from out of town. ... To have that partnership with PNC Park works well for us, both as an outlet for our beer, and to bring people to our restaurant since we are located so close by.”

Last year, fans drank about 2,000 cases of Penn Brewery beers at PNC Park, she says. This year, Penn Pilsner and Penn Dark are available, though the Penn Dark will be rotated out in favor of a seasonal beer when the weather warms up.

East End also does well at PNC Park, says brewery founder Scott Smith.

“It's definitely a sweet deal to have our stuff available for baseball fans heading to PNC,” he says. “We are already seeing an uptick in people coming to our (Strip District) taproom before games to load up on good beer at non-stadium prices.”

Chris Togneri enjoyed his Southern Tier at PNC Park, but considering the snow squalls throughout the game, he would have been equally pleased with a SnowMelt Winter Ale from East End. Reach him at ctogneri@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChrisTogneri.