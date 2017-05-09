East End Brewing's Crafts and Drafts pairs artisans and local beers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A couple years ago, local artist Matt Buchholz approached East End Brewing Co. owner Scott Smith with a collaboration idea.

On the surface, it seems an odd coupling: Smith makes craft beer; Buchholz takes old maps and digitally adds “monsters and robots and all sorts of cool sci-fi stuff” for his art, he says.

Different skill sets, to be sure, but Buchholz believed that their clientele had something in common.

“There's an overlap between people who like craft beer and people who recognize the importance and value of shopping locally,” says Buchholz, of Friendship. “Craft beer isn't just about the way beer tastes. A lot of it is about the process of getting to know local brewers and breweries. People appreciate drinking something that comes from their neighborhood. That's true in the art world, as well.”

So in February 2015, Buchholz and Smith held the first “ Crafts and Drafts ” event, in which Smith opens his Larimer brewery to local, small, independent artists and businesses owners to sell their wares.

“It was one of those things where we said, ‘Hey, let's put the event on Facebook, and however many people say they're coming, cut that number in half and that's what we'll get,' ” Smith recalls. “Well, we actually had to double that number.”

More than 600 people showed up. There were lines out the door.

So they did it again. And again.

Now Crafts and Drafts is, roughly, a quarterly event at the brewery. The next one is from noon to 5 p.m. May 13.

“As we always say, ‘Don't buy beer from strangers,' ” Smith says. “I think that applies to the art world as well. It's about finding unique items as opposed to something you can buy on Amazon or in a big box store.”

This weekend's events will include TheBird+theBeard, which produces “geeky greeting cards”; screen-printed art from Strawberryluna; Pittsburgh-themed t-shirts from Make Believe; beauty products by Lovett Sundries; kids' t-shirts by 2-4-6-8 Kids; screen-printed art and shirts from Everyday balloons print shop; art by Too Many Sparkles; artisan lanterns and lightboxes by Homestead Luminary; wooden goods and toys by Rustbelt Trading Co.; and vintage vinyl records from Flipping Records & Tapes.

Crafts and Drafts is family-friendly, with beer samples for adults and locally-made ginger ale and root beer for kids.

Smith also plans on rolling out a new beer for the event: Illustration Ale, a Belgian dark strong which he has brewed in limited runs four times in the past, always to raise money for a local charity. This year's beneficiary is Hearth Pittsburgh, with advocates for low income housing and provides families in need with housing services.

Illustration Ale is a big beer (over 10% ABV) that takes three months to ferment, Smith says. It is jet black with mahogany hues, and has “a dense, rocky head.” It has a dry finish and spicy aroma, though no spices are used in the brewing process.

The labels for Illustration Ale are themselves works of art. Literally: Buchholz and five other local artists — Mark Bogacki of CommonWealth Press, Mike Budai, Kim Fox of Worker Bird, Wayno of Wayno Illustration, and Mark Brewer of Mark Brewer Drawings — designed them. Smith normally has a very specific vision for an East End beer label, he says. But with Illustration Ale, he “releases complete artistic license to the artist.

“For me, it's like opening Christmas presents when they send me the designs,” Smith says. “It's great. These are all artists I'm stoked to work with.”

Buchholz's design includes an octopus tentacle wielding a fountain pen with an image of old Pittsburgh in the background. The piece is unique and interesting, and consistent with his other work at alternatehistories.com, where “monstrous art prints” are the norm.

“Crafts and Drafts is about bringing together people who like to shop locally,” Buchholz says. “You're not just supporting an artist, you're supporting a whole community of people.”

Chris Togneri has never had East End's Illustration Ale, but writing this has made him thirsty for one.