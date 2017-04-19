Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food Drink

Dining News: Houlihan's adds Field & Farm menu

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 2:12 p.m.
Submitted
Spiralized beet chips served with housemade tzatziki-style sauce highlights Houlihan’s Field & Farm menu.

Updated 2 hours ago

Field & Farm menu

Houlihan's, with multiple Pittsburgh region locations, will debut its Field & Farm menu featuring two new appetizers, four new entrees and one new dessert April 20.

The menu focuses on unique flavors and fresh produce and will be available until late September in addition to the regular menu.

Highlights include spiralized beet chips served with housemade tzatziki-style sauce; french fried asparagus with lemon-horseradish crème dipping sauce; steak and grilled Romaine salad; the Dos Carne Burger with chorizo, fried egg and Iowa premium USDA prime black angus beef; chicken and Italian sausage rigatoni; chipotle chicken sandwich; and mini crème brûlée

Details: houlihans.com

Brew premiere

A debut party for Brew: The Museum of Beer's first brew done in collaboration with Hop Farm, East End and Southern Tier breweries, will be held April 24, at 7 p.m. at East End Brewery,147 Julius St., Larimar, as part of Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week.

The winning entry from the Name That Beer contest will be announced and an update of the status of the museum will be presented.

Tickets are $40 and include two beers and light refreshments. Details: eastendbrewing.com

Craft Beer Week runs from April 21 to 30. For a list of events, see pittsburghcraftbeerweek.com

Tasting menu

Senti, 3473 Butler St., Lawrenceville, is featuring chef's tasting menu every Thursday and Friday in April.

The five-course, prix fixe menu features new dishes by executive chef Antonio Garcia. Cost is $75 per person and an additional $55 per person for optional wine pairings.

Menu includes green asparagus served with yogurt, citrus and chickweed; cream of potato soup with caramelized leeks and saffron; shrimp carpaccio with a mussel, buffalo mozzarella, eggplant and basil sauce; beef cheek braised in Barolo wine served with mashed potatoes, fava beans and red cabbage; and lemon budino with meringue chips.

Details: 412-586-4347 or sentirestaurant.com

Beer dinner

Tapped Brick Oven & Pour House, 6044 Route 30, Hempfield, will host a pairing dinner featuring beers from Full Pint Brewing at 7 p.m. April 25.

Cost is $45 and includes four courses and five beers including the debut of POP, a smoked porter brewed in collaboration with Full Pint.

Reservations recommended.

Details: 724-850-8277 or tappedoven.com

Piemonte wine dinner

Narcisi Winery's Piemonte wine dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 27.

Menu includes a classic piemontese dish of harvest vegetables fennel, celery root, carrots, peppers, broccoli and cauliflower served with a warm anchovy-garlic-olive oil dip; mushroom ragu risotto; sliced roast veal topped with a tuna and caper creamy sauce accompanied by rosemary roasted potatoes; and fresh peaches stuffed with savoiardi cookies baked in a Narcisi Moscato bath and served with Nutella drizzled vanilla ice cream.

The winery is located at 4578 Gibsonia Road. ​Tickets are $55 plus tax and gratuity.

Details: 724-444-4744 or narcisiwinery.com

Send Dining News to tribliving.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.