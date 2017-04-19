Dining News: Houlihan's adds Field & Farm menu

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Field & Farm menu

Houlihan's, with multiple Pittsburgh region locations, will debut its Field & Farm menu featuring two new appetizers, four new entrees and one new dessert April 20.

The menu focuses on unique flavors and fresh produce and will be available until late September in addition to the regular menu.

Highlights include spiralized beet chips served with housemade tzatziki-style sauce; french fried asparagus with lemon-horseradish crème dipping sauce; steak and grilled Romaine salad; the Dos Carne Burger with chorizo, fried egg and Iowa premium USDA prime black angus beef; chicken and Italian sausage rigatoni; chipotle chicken sandwich; and mini crème brûlée

Details: houlihans.com

Brew premiere

A debut party for Brew: The Museum of Beer's first brew done in collaboration with Hop Farm, East End and Southern Tier breweries, will be held April 24, at 7 p.m. at East End Brewery,147 Julius St., Larimar, as part of Pittsburgh Craft Beer Week.

The winning entry from the Name That Beer contest will be announced and an update of the status of the museum will be presented.

Tickets are $40 and include two beers and light refreshments. Details: eastendbrewing.com

Craft Beer Week runs from April 21 to 30. For a list of events, see pittsburghcraftbeerweek.com

Tasting menu

Senti, 3473 Butler St., Lawrenceville, is featuring chef's tasting menu every Thursday and Friday in April.

The five-course, prix fixe menu features new dishes by executive chef Antonio Garcia. Cost is $75 per person and an additional $55 per person for optional wine pairings.

Menu includes green asparagus served with yogurt, citrus and chickweed; cream of potato soup with caramelized leeks and saffron; shrimp carpaccio with a mussel, buffalo mozzarella, eggplant and basil sauce; beef cheek braised in Barolo wine served with mashed potatoes, fava beans and red cabbage; and lemon budino with meringue chips.

Details: 412-586-4347 or sentirestaurant.com

Beer dinner

Tapped Brick Oven & Pour House, 6044 Route 30, Hempfield, will host a pairing dinner featuring beers from Full Pint Brewing at 7 p.m. April 25.

Cost is $45 and includes four courses and five beers including the debut of POP, a smoked porter brewed in collaboration with Full Pint.

Reservations recommended.

Details: 724-850-8277 or tappedoven.com

Piemonte wine dinner

Narcisi Winery's Piemonte wine dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 27.

Menu includes a classic piemontese dish of harvest vegetables fennel, celery root, carrots, peppers, broccoli and cauliflower served with a warm anchovy-garlic-olive oil dip; mushroom ragu risotto; sliced roast veal topped with a tuna and caper creamy sauce accompanied by rosemary roasted potatoes; and fresh peaches stuffed with savoiardi cookies baked in a Narcisi Moscato bath and served with Nutella drizzled vanilla ice cream.

The winery is located at 4578 Gibsonia Road. ​Tickets are $55 plus tax and gratuity.

Details: 724-444-4744 or narcisiwinery.com

Send Dining News to tribliving.com