Make restaurant-quality Miso salmon in your own kitchen

As an appetizer or dinner entree this salmon will fit the bill. Miso is an aged and flavored bean paste featured in many Japanese dishes. It has the consistency of peanut butter and will have different flavorings added to enhance its use in glazes, sauces, dips, dressings and as a flavor enhancer.

Try it with some fresh salmon or other fish. Make a puree of some cooked vegetable to cook down to a sauce to place the fish on. You can saute peas, corn, zucchini or just about any fresh vegetable and puree the cooked product in a blender to make a sauce.

Miso Salmon Fillets

(serves four)

salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1 tablespoon red miso

2 tablespoons soy sauce

4 salmon fillets

2 teaspoons grapeseed oil

In a small bowl, whisk the miso and soy sauce together until blended. Spread the mixture on both sides of each salmon filet. Lay the fillets in a shallow glass or ceramic dish. Cover with plastic and refrigerate for an hour.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Heat a medium ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add the oil and sear the filets 3 to 4 minutes per side, just until medium browned in color. Transfer the fillets in the skillet to the oven and roast 3-6 more minutes until opaque throughout. Remove the pan from the oven and sauce the plates, placing a fish filet on top of the sauce.

• • •

Roasted chicken is always a favorite and usually there's some leftover meat. Of course you can always make some soup or stock with the leftovers. But don't forget about taking those scrumptious leftovers and incorporating them into a fresh, chicken salad.

Hand-pulled Chicken Salad

(makes four to six servings)

2 1⁄ 2 pound roasted whole chicken, cooled

1 small red onion, finely chopped

2 ribs celery, finely chopped

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup cashews, lightly roasted and coarsely chopped

1⁄ 3 cup dried cherries, coarsely chopped

1 1⁄ 2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh tarragon

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Remove the skin from the roast chicken. Pull the meat from the breasts, legs and thighs. Tear the chicken into bite-sized pieces and add it to a large bowl with the onions and celery. Toss together until evenly mixed together.

Fold in the mayonnaise, stirring to evenly coat the chicken. Add the cashews, cherries and tarragon and season to taste with salt and freshly ground pepper. Cover and refrigerate for an hour before serving.

• • •

Here's a rich dish featured on many dessert menus in fine dining establishments.

Mascarpone is an Italian cheese that is very rich. It can be used in many dessert recipes and you can even serve it by itself with some fresh fruit or berries. You'll find it in the dairy/cheese section of most larger markets. Usually served for special occasions, this is a real sweet treat for the family.

If you have a clear glass bowl with straight or very slightly slanted side about 4-6 inches high you can use it to be the centerpiece of your dessert buffet. Just alternate the layers and top with some shaved chocolate curls and maybe a fresh berry or two.

Tiramisu

(makes a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan)

For the filling:

1 pound mascarpone cheese

1 cup heavy (whipping) cream

8 large egg yolks

1⁄ 2 cup sugar

1⁄ 2 cup Marsala wine

For the syrup:

3 tablespoons instant espresso

1⁄ 4 cup sugar

1⁄ 2 cup Kahula or other coffee liqueur

about 40 good quality purchased lady fingers

1⁄ 4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

In a large bowl, beat together the mascarpone and heavy cream until soft peaks form. In a large bowl, beat the egg yolks and sugar until very light and fluffy, about three minutes. Stir in the Marsala wine. Place in the top part of a double boiler. Set the top part of the boiler over simmering water and cook, whisking constantly, until thickened, about five minutes. Remove the top part of the boiler and place the mix into a large bowl and then set aside to cool at room temperature.

Fold the whipped mascarpone into the cooled sauce, then set aside.

To make the syrup, in a small bowl, stir together the water, espresso and sugar until the sugar has dissolved. Stir in the Kahlua or the other coffee liqueur. Set aside.

To assemble the Tiramisu, lay three rows of lady fingers in the bottom of the baking dish.

Brush this with 1⁄ 3 of the syrup. Spread over top 1⁄ 3 of the marscarpone mixture. Repeat twice, ending with the mascarpone. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight.

Just before serving, dust with the cocoa powder.

David Kelly is a Tribune-Review contributor. He has been sharing recipes and cooking tips in Culinary Corner for 24 years.