Dining News: Bull River Taco opens in Baldwin

Bull River Taco

Bull River Taco has opened a new location at 4849 Clairton Blvd., Baldwin. The eatery offers chicken, pork, beef and veggie tacos as well as nachos, chips and salsa and more.

Bull River also has a location in Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield.

Details: 412-885-9000 or bullrivertaco.com

Mother's Day brunch

Habitat, located at Fairmont Pittsburgh, 510 Market St., Pittsburgh, will host Mother's Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14.

Executive chef Jason Dalling has prepared a seasonal brunch menu of breakfast dishes, spring-inspired salads and sides, carving stations and petite entrees. A dessert buffet crafted by pastry chef James Wroblewski and his team will feature select recipes inspired by their moms.

Live music by the Daniel May Trio will accompany the festivities.

Cost is $79 per person, half price for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children age 5 and under.

Details: 412-773-8848 or habitatrestaurant.com

Suds in the Strip

Osteria 2350, at 2350 Railroad St. in the Strip District, will host its next installment of Suds in the Strip series with a five-course tasting dinner featuring Dogfish Head Brewing Co. from 6 to 9 p.m. May 24.

Cost is $65 with optional $15 wine pairing per person plus tax and gratuity.

Details: 412-281-3090 or cioppinogroup.com

Couch Brewery

Couch Brewery is opening April 29, at 1351 Washington Blvd., Larimer.

The brewery features a selection of regular offerings such as the Recliner Stout with amarillo hops, Plush Pale Ale with hint of peach and Blonde Shag with Sorachi Ace hops, in addition to rotating seasonal selections. Customers can enjoy them in a laid-back, living room-style space.

Details: couchbrewery.com

