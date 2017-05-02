Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food Drink

Kick the grilling season into gear with this great recipe for ribs

David Kelly | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 4:18 p.m.

Updated 59 minutes ago

As an appetizer, or as an accompaniment to a grand barbecue spread, these baby ribs are the ticket. It's a great way to stretch a rack of ribs, too. Just have the butcher at the market cut across the rib bones to make strips about 12 inches wide. This utilizes the oven and the grill so you can easily work in either area on other fixin's while preparing the ribs.

Baby Spareribs with Pineapple and Ginger

(makes about six servings)

4 pounds lean pork spare ribs

salt and pepper

20-ounce can crushed pineapple in juice, drained

1 cup catsup

12 cup packed brown sugar

13 cup red wine vinegar

14 cup soy sauce

1 teaspoon ground ginger

12 teaspoon dry mustard

14 teaspoon garlic powder

As mentioned above, have the ribs cut crosswise.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Place the ribs close together, in a single layer in a baking pan. Pour a little bit of water, just enough to barely cover the bottom of the pan. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover the pan tightly with aluminum foil. Bake for one hour.

Remove the pan from the oven and carefully pour off the drippings. Let rest for a few minutes while you are making the glaze

In a bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Spoon the sauce over the ribs and place the ribs over hot coals or on your outdoor gas grill. Grill the ribs, turning and basting for several minutes on each side. When hot, nicely browned and tender, remove from the fire and serve.

• • •

Here is the barbecue sauce of the week! This one is good for just about anything that can be grilled. Just brush it on generously at the final stages of cooking time. This is a great way to take your grilling experience to the next level.

Tangy Onion-Molasses Barbecue Sauce

(makes about three cups)

4 tablespoons margarine

2 tablespoons walnut or vegetable oil

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cups chopped onion

3 tablespoons BBQ chicken seasoning mix

34 cup light molasses

1 cup cider vinegar

14 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

12 teaspoon dill weed

12 cup chicken stock or water

In a 10-inch skillet over high heat, melt the margarine with both the olive and walnut oils. When the oil is hot enough to sizzle, add onions and poultry seasoning. Stir to mix well and cook, stirring frequently, about 8 minutes or until the onions are browned. Stir in the molasses, mixing well. Add the vinegar, orange juice and dill weed. Stir well and cook for about 10-12 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in the stock and cook for about 2 minutes more or cook to your desired consistency level is reached.

As always, enjoy!

David Kelly is a Tribune-Review freelance columnist. He has been sharing recipes and cooking tips in Culinary Corner for 24 years.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.