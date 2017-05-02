Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food Drink

Dining news: Juniper Grill to host wine dinner

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Chef Christian Schulz
Block 292 offers a prix fixe menu only — two courses with a variety of brunch selections in each.

Updated 51 minutes ago

Juniper Grill at 4917 William Penn Highway, Murrysville, will host a five-course wine dinner at 7 p.m. May 23.

Menu includes herbed gnocchi, strawberry panzanella, white garlic mozzarella grilled flatbread, veal saltimbocca and raspberry chocolate panna cotta, each with pairings.

Cost is $60 plus tax and gratuity

Details: 724-519-7746 or junipergrill.com

Talia

Talia, 425 Sixth Ave., Pittsburgh, will kick off its weekly Sunday brunch on Mother's Day, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Moms and their families will be the first to enjoy Talia's three-course a la carte brunch menu featuring fresh salads and antipasti, Italian-inspired brunch fare including breakfast dishes with slow-roasted meats from the rotisserie and housemade pastas, and dolci to end the meal.

Guests also can enjoy a tableside Bloody Mary service complete with choice of vodka, tequila or Amaro, and bottomless mimosas and bellini options.

Details: 412-456-8214 or taliapgh.com

Vallozzi's Pittsburgh

Vallozzi's Pittsburgh, 220 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, normally closed Sundays, will be open Mother's Day from noon to 5 p.m.

Chef Gary Osiol has created a special menu featuring housemade pastas, seasonal salads, fresh seafood, robust Italian chophouse fare, a variety of antipasti and imports from the mozzarella bar, and a selection of brunch-inspired items.

Details: 412-394-3400 or vallozzis.com

Block 292

Block 292, at 292 Beverly Road, Mt. Lebanon, is offering a special two-course prix fixe menu for Mother's Day.

Guest can choose from a variety of brunch options. Guests also can enjoy local spirits in the form of the Block Mary with Boyd & Blair Vodka and housemade Bloody Mary mix garnished with bacon and olives, or the Block Mimosa with fresh orange juice, Gran Gala and prosecco. Moms will be greeted with a complimentary colorful Gerbera daisy.

Children's menu items also are available.

Details: 412-668-2292 or block292.com

Monterey Bay

Monterey Bay, 1411 Grandview Ave., Mt. Washington, will be open 1 to 9 p.m. Mother's Day and feature chef Eric Wallace's special menu and wine pairings.

The menu includes gazpacho with Andalusian olives, tomatoes and preserved garlic paired with white peach sangria; soft-shell crabs with Johnny cake, fennel slaw and chipotle emulsion with Torres, Tempranillo; and striped bass and clams with potatoes, pancetta, thyme and cream with Etude, Pinot Noir.

The regular menu also will be available.

Details: 412-481-4414 or montereybayfishgrotto.com

The Commoner

The Commoner at Hotel Monaco, 458 Strawberry Way, Pittsburgh, will welcome moms with its regular brunch menu and a few surprise specials from chef Wyatt Lash beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Menu includes buttermilk pancakes with port wine-infused cherries and maple syrup; pierogi and eggs; and smoked salmon with bagel, capers, pickled red onion, chopped egg and cream cheese.

An award-winning cocktail list, hearty list of local beers and extensive wine list also are available.

Details: 412-230-4800 or thecommonerpgh.com

Square Cafe

Square Cafe, 1137 S Braddock Ave., Regent Square, will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mother's Day and feature several celebratory specials.

Menu includes tiramisu pancakes, espresso and cocoa-flavored pancakes layered with sweet mascarpone cream; and fire-roasted chicken hash with fingerling potatoes, shallots and mushrooms topped with an over easy egg.

The cafe's new spring/summer menu features favorites such as its famous corned beef hash and lemon ricotta pancakes as well as new offerings including blueberry matcha pancakes and the Chicken Kalesadilla.

Details: 412-244-8002 or square-cafe.com

RedWood Cafe

RedWood Cafe, a casual cafe and sandwich shop, is expected to open in late May at 698 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon.

The restaurant will offer sandwiches, build-your-own salads and two different dinner options nightly along with daily specials.

The restaurant is a joint venture of chefs Frank Tokach and Brian Dougherty.

Details: 412-668-0540 or redwoodcafe.net

Send Dining News to tribliving@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.