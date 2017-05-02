Dining news: Juniper Grill to host wine dinner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Juniper Grill at 4917 William Penn Highway, Murrysville, will host a five-course wine dinner at 7 p.m. May 23.

Menu includes herbed gnocchi, strawberry panzanella, white garlic mozzarella grilled flatbread, veal saltimbocca and raspberry chocolate panna cotta, each with pairings.

Cost is $60 plus tax and gratuity

Details: 724-519-7746 or junipergrill.com

Talia

Talia, 425 Sixth Ave., Pittsburgh, will kick off its weekly Sunday brunch on Mother's Day, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Moms and their families will be the first to enjoy Talia's three-course a la carte brunch menu featuring fresh salads and antipasti, Italian-inspired brunch fare including breakfast dishes with slow-roasted meats from the rotisserie and housemade pastas, and dolci to end the meal.

Guests also can enjoy a tableside Bloody Mary service complete with choice of vodka, tequila or Amaro, and bottomless mimosas and bellini options.

Details: 412-456-8214 or taliapgh.com

Vallozzi's Pittsburgh

Vallozzi's Pittsburgh, 220 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, normally closed Sundays, will be open Mother's Day from noon to 5 p.m.

Chef Gary Osiol has created a special menu featuring housemade pastas, seasonal salads, fresh seafood, robust Italian chophouse fare, a variety of antipasti and imports from the mozzarella bar, and a selection of brunch-inspired items.

Details: 412-394-3400 or vallozzis.com

Block 292

Block 292, at 292 Beverly Road, Mt. Lebanon, is offering a special two-course prix fixe menu for Mother's Day.

Guest can choose from a variety of brunch options. Guests also can enjoy local spirits in the form of the Block Mary with Boyd & Blair Vodka and housemade Bloody Mary mix garnished with bacon and olives, or the Block Mimosa with fresh orange juice, Gran Gala and prosecco. Moms will be greeted with a complimentary colorful Gerbera daisy.

Children's menu items also are available.

Details: 412-668-2292 or block292.com

Monterey Bay

Monterey Bay, 1411 Grandview Ave., Mt. Washington, will be open 1 to 9 p.m. Mother's Day and feature chef Eric Wallace's special menu and wine pairings.

The menu includes gazpacho with Andalusian olives, tomatoes and preserved garlic paired with white peach sangria; soft-shell crabs with Johnny cake, fennel slaw and chipotle emulsion with Torres, Tempranillo; and striped bass and clams with potatoes, pancetta, thyme and cream with Etude, Pinot Noir.

The regular menu also will be available.

Details: 412-481-4414 or montereybayfishgrotto.com

The Commoner

The Commoner at Hotel Monaco, 458 Strawberry Way, Pittsburgh, will welcome moms with its regular brunch menu and a few surprise specials from chef Wyatt Lash beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Menu includes buttermilk pancakes with port wine-infused cherries and maple syrup; pierogi and eggs; and smoked salmon with bagel, capers, pickled red onion, chopped egg and cream cheese.

An award-winning cocktail list, hearty list of local beers and extensive wine list also are available.

Details: 412-230-4800 or thecommonerpgh.com

Square Cafe

Square Cafe, 1137 S Braddock Ave., Regent Square, will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mother's Day and feature several celebratory specials.

Menu includes tiramisu pancakes, espresso and cocoa-flavored pancakes layered with sweet mascarpone cream; and fire-roasted chicken hash with fingerling potatoes, shallots and mushrooms topped with an over easy egg.

The cafe's new spring/summer menu features favorites such as its famous corned beef hash and lemon ricotta pancakes as well as new offerings including blueberry matcha pancakes and the Chicken Kalesadilla.

Details: 412-244-8002 or square-cafe.com

RedWood Cafe

RedWood Cafe, a casual cafe and sandwich shop, is expected to open in late May at 698 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon.

The restaurant will offer sandwiches, build-your-own salads and two different dinner options nightly along with daily specials.

The restaurant is a joint venture of chefs Frank Tokach and Brian Dougherty.

Details: 412-668-0540 or redwoodcafe.net

Send Dining News to tribliving@tribweb.com.