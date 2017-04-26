Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food Drink

National Pretzel Day is big for Pennsylvania

WPXI | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 9:03 a.m.
Stephanie Strasburg | Trib Total Media
Soft pretzels at Pretzel Cafe in Baldwin on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2014.

Updated 41 minutes ago

Happy National Pretzel Day!

National Pretzel Day was first recognized in 2003, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV . Gov. Ed Rendell wanted to acknowledge the importance of the snack to the state's history.

Pretzels were introduced to North America by Dutch immigrants and Pennsylvania is still integral to the American pretzel industry, 80 percent of U.S. manufacturers are based here.

Early pretzels were soft and doughy. Bakers started making hard pretzels because they lasted longer on shelves.

Making soft pretzels at home can be a fun recipe with kids. Get the recipe and some tips here .

Related Content
Soft pretzels are fun project to make with kids
Soft pretzels are snacks you might associate with a trip to the ballpark or the county fair. But they're also a fun make-at-home project. We found ...
The New Year's pretzel 
A TribLIVE.com video story: The story behind the New Year's pretzel at Bethel Bakery. ...
Desire for healthier food leads Ligonier couple into the baking business
There's more to WildFire Bread than just sourdough. Some art, some science and a full measure of passion for clean food and healthy eating go into ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.