Cafe Carnegie puts fresh spin on classic dishes

Approachable cuisine, simply prepared, is the philosophy behind the Cafe Carnegie, the elegantly redesigned eatery at the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh in Oakland.

Executive chef Sonja Finn and chef de cuisine Becca Hegarty have developed a New American menu that puts a fresh, enlightened spin on old-school favorites.

“We serve only food we believe in,” says Hegarty, a semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation's “Rising Star Chef of the Year” and one of 60 finalists in Zagat's “30 Chefs Under 30.” “I like to eat pretty nostalgically. I like to prepare food that makes people feel comfortable.”

The cafe's menu balances vegetarian offerings such as vegetable pot pie and pumpkin pasta bake with meat-based plates like pulled chicken salad and roasted leg of lamb sandwich. The Classic Club with roasted turkey breast and bacon on house-made Pullman is one of the restaurant's customer favorites. “I could sell clubs all day, forever,” Hegarty says. “It's what people grew up eating.”

She prides herself on using the most selectively sourced ingredients, such as Jamison Farm lamb, free-range, Amish-farm chickens, and organic flour from Central Milling, and is a self-described perfectionist. “Everything has to be technically perfect,” says Hegarty. “I pay attention to every detail.”

A graduate of the L'Academie de Cuisine in Gaithersburg, Md., with a degree in pastry arts, Hegarty makes all of the cafe's desserts, including burnt almond cake, and arrives early every morning to bake bread, turning out 14 baguettes and six loaves of Pullman a day, and 18 loaves of sourdough every other day.

“I fell in love with bread at Bread and Salt,” she says of the acclaimed Bloomfield restaurant-bakery that closed last year when its owner, Rick Easton, moved to New York. Hegarty was sous chef.

She and Finn have made bread a hallmark of the Cafe Carnegie menu. “It sets us apart overall,” Hegarty says. “I know of no other museum cafe that makes all of its bread in house.”

Lunch is served weekdays, except Tuesdays, when the museum is closed, and dinner is served only on Thursdays when an abbreviated menu offers such items as Island Creek oysters on the half shell, wild Gulf shrimp cocktail, local cheddar and caramelized onion Gougeres, and the Classic Club.

Weekend brunch features items like French toast with bruleed triple cream brie and Meyer lemon compote; Fettunta made with braised kale, Berkshire prosciutto, Parmigiano Reggiano and poached egg; and Bocadillo de Tortilla, a pressed sandwich of potato, spinach and scallion frittata, young machego and smoked paprika aioili.

Folks who haven't been to the cafe since last fall will be surprised at its transformation from a convenient cafeteria to a dining destination done in tones of brown, taupe and grey, with atrium ambience. The cafe bar features specialty coffee drinks, local craft beers and cask wines on tap, and curated cocktails such as the Sparkling Sunrise, a layered twist on a mimosa, with Aperol, orange juice, cotesdu Rhone and Prosecco.

When Dallas-based Culinaire International took over cafe management, Sonja Finn, who still owns Dinette in East Liberty, was hired as executive chef. At the end of this month, Hegarty will leave the cafe to pursue a farm project, and Ryan DiMarco, of Dinette, will take over as chef de cuisine.

Deborah Weisberg is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Mussels

Make sure the mussels you buy are very fresh and discard any that are not tightly closed, Hegarty says, because it indicates they are dead and unsafe to eat. Discard mussels with damaged shells. Clean barnacles from the shells with a brush or scrubby, and remove the beard — the thin, fibrous tag that protrudes from between the shells — with a firm tug.

Yield: One serving

15 ounces of mussels, cleaned

1⁄ 3 cup shallots, shaved on mandoline

1⁄ 3 cup tarragon, whole leaves

½ cup cream

½ cup white wine

½ teaspoon salt

Put all ingredients except mussels into a pan and bring to a boil on medium high heat. Add mussels, cover and turn down to medium-low heat. Continue to cook, covered, occasionally moving the pan, for two minutes or until mussels are steamed fully open. Use tongs to plate the mussels in a bowl and cover with the broth. Serve with baguette slices brushed with olive oil and charred in a cast iron skillet for two to three minutes.