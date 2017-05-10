Dining News: Northside sandwiches; new restaurant at Fairmont

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Northside Sandwich Week

The sixth annual Northside Sandwich Week, “The Lord of the Onion Rings,” will be May 18 to 28 at a dozen participating restaurants, bars and delis on Pittsburgh's North Side.

Locations include Atria's PNC Park, Casellula, Chateau Café & Cakery, Hogshead Bar & Grill, James Street Gastropub & Speakeasy, Legends of the North Shore, Max's Allegheny Tavern, Penn Brewery, Rivers Casino, Scratch Food & Beverage, Southern Tier Brewing and Young Brothers Bar.

Tickets are now on sale for the Sandwich Sampler, set for 6 to 9 p.m. May 18 at Pittsburgh's Grand Hall at the Priory, 614 Pressley St. The event will feature the return of the outdoor beer garden with specialty craft beers from Penn Brewery and Southern Tier Brewing. Attendees will sample special sandwich creations from all 12 restaurants and onion rings provided by the Priory. Attendees will vote for the next Northside Sandwich King or Queen.

Tickets are $35 and include two beers or soft drinks and musical entertainment from the 8th Street Rox Band. A portion of event proceeds benefits ROX Performance Academy, providing free music lessons and instruments to North Side kids.

The “Le Tour de Sandwich” is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. May 20. The guided bike tour will include a pedal past participating restaurants and stops at previous winners. The $20 ticket includes route map, samples at five restaurants and water.

Details: sandwichweek.pittsburghnorthside.com

New concept

Fairmont Pittsburgh, 510 Market St., Pittsburgh, will close its restaurant Habitat on June 4 and re-open a new concept in late September.

Executive chef Jean-Paul Lourdes will lead the new restaurant. Born to French parents and raised in Japan, Lourdes crafted an international career working at some of the finest restaurants in the world including kitchens of Pierre Gagnaire, Joel Robuchon, Alain Ducasse and Seiji Yamamoto.

Before his life in the kitchen, Lourdes explored the world of couture fashion, spending time with fashion renegades Alexander McQueen, Jeremy Scott and Issey Miyake. He also published several children's books and collaborated with influential Japanese artists, which earned him numerous media awards.

Lourdes was invited to cook for the James Beard Foundation on several occasions as well as numerous Food & Wine events across the United States.

“The new restaurant's menu will be approachable, eclectic, regionally relevant and a reflection of my journey as a chef,” Lourdes says.

Details: fairmont.com/pittsburgh

Bacon roast

Huszar, 627 E. North Ave. on Pittsburgh's North Side, will host its second annual outdoor bacon roast 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 20.

Guests can roast their bacon over open fire pits and enjoy it served on fresh sourdough bread with peppers, onions and tomatoes. A shot of brandy, one bottle of Karlovacko beer, dessert and live entertainment are included in the $35 fee.

Reservations required.

Details: 412-322-8795 or huszarpittsburgh.com

Mother's Day brunch

Braddock's American Brasserie, 107 Sixth St., Pittsburgh, will host Mother's Day brunch 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14.

Menu includes omelette and Belgian waffle stations, cold seafood buffet, salad, carving station, pierogies, assorted desserts and more.

Cost is $47.95 per adult. A children's buffet will be available for $27.95 per child. Reservations required.

Details: 412-992-2005 or braddocksrestaurant.com

RedWood Cafe

RedWood Cafe, a casual cafe and sandwich shop, is expected to open in late May at 698 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon.

The restaurant will offer sandwiches, build-your-own salads and two different dinner options nightly along with daily specials.

The restaurant is a joint venture of chefs Frank Tokach and Brian Dougherty.

Details: 412-668-0540 or redwoodcafe.net

