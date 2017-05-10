Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food Drink

Dining News: Northside sandwiches; new restaurant at Fairmont

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 8:30 p.m.
Desiree Deli
A sampling of selections for Northside Sandwich Week.

Updated 1 hour ago

Northside Sandwich Week

The sixth annual Northside Sandwich Week, “The Lord of the Onion Rings,” will be May 18 to 28 at a dozen participating restaurants, bars and delis on Pittsburgh's North Side.

Locations include Atria's PNC Park, Casellula, Chateau Café & Cakery, Hogshead Bar & Grill, James Street Gastropub & Speakeasy, Legends of the North Shore, Max's Allegheny Tavern, Penn Brewery, Rivers Casino, Scratch Food & Beverage, Southern Tier Brewing and Young Brothers Bar.

Tickets are now on sale for the Sandwich Sampler, set for 6 to 9 p.m. May 18 at Pittsburgh's Grand Hall at the Priory, 614 Pressley St. The event will feature the return of the outdoor beer garden with specialty craft beers from Penn Brewery and Southern Tier Brewing. Attendees will sample special sandwich creations from all 12 restaurants and onion rings provided by the Priory. Attendees will vote for the next Northside Sandwich King or Queen.

Tickets are $35 and include two beers or soft drinks and musical entertainment from the 8th Street Rox Band. A portion of event proceeds benefits ROX Performance Academy, providing free music lessons and instruments to North Side kids.

The “Le Tour de Sandwich” is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. May 20. The guided bike tour will include a pedal past participating restaurants and stops at previous winners. The $20 ticket includes route map, samples at five restaurants and water.

Details: sandwichweek.pittsburghnorthside.com

New concept

Fairmont Pittsburgh, 510 Market St., Pittsburgh, will close its restaurant Habitat on June 4 and re-open a new concept in late September.

Executive chef Jean-Paul Lourdes will lead the new restaurant. Born to French parents and raised in Japan, Lourdes crafted an international career working at some of the finest restaurants in the world including kitchens of Pierre Gagnaire, Joel Robuchon, Alain Ducasse and Seiji Yamamoto.

Before his life in the kitchen, Lourdes explored the world of couture fashion, spending time with fashion renegades Alexander McQueen, Jeremy Scott and Issey Miyake. He also published several children's books and collaborated with influential Japanese artists, which earned him numerous media awards.

Lourdes was invited to cook for the James Beard Foundation on several occasions as well as numerous Food & Wine events across the United States.

“The new restaurant's menu will be approachable, eclectic, regionally relevant and a reflection of my journey as a chef,” Lourdes says.

Details: fairmont.com/pittsburgh

Bacon roast

Huszar, 627 E. North Ave. on Pittsburgh's North Side, will host its second annual outdoor bacon roast 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 20.

Guests can roast their bacon over open fire pits and enjoy it served on fresh sourdough bread with peppers, onions and tomatoes. A shot of brandy, one bottle of Karlovacko beer, dessert and live entertainment are included in the $35 fee.

Reservations required.

Details: 412-322-8795 or huszarpittsburgh.com

Mother's Day brunch

Braddock's American Brasserie, 107 Sixth St., Pittsburgh, will host Mother's Day brunch 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14.

Menu includes omelette and Belgian waffle stations, cold seafood buffet, salad, carving station, pierogies, assorted desserts and more.

Cost is $47.95 per adult. A children's buffet will be available for $27.95 per child. Reservations required.

Details: 412-992-2005 or braddocksrestaurant.com

RedWood Cafe

RedWood Cafe, a casual cafe and sandwich shop, is expected to open in late May at 698 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon.

The restaurant will offer sandwiches, build-your-own salads and two different dinner options nightly along with daily specials.

The restaurant is a joint venture of chefs Frank Tokach and Brian Dougherty.

Details: 412-668-0540 or redwoodcafe.net

Send Dining News to tribliving@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.